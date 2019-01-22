Alexander Moffitt on ‘Lindsay Lohan Beach Club:’ Who Is the New VIP Host?

Alex Moffitt will be joining the cast of Lindsay Lohan Beach Club in tonight’s episode as a new VIP host at the Mykonos club. MTV teases that the addition of Alex will add drama and tension for the other hosts.

Based on Alex’s Instagram account, @stumblyalex, he is Greek and an avid traveler. His posts often feature other cast members from Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, further suggesting that he is a regular fixture on the first season of the show. When the show first premieres, Alex wrote on Instagram “This has been a crazy wild (and random) journey that I’m beyond grateful for and I just have the most respect for all the hard work that was put into this.”

At the premiere party, Alex spoke to Hollywood Life about his boss, Lindsay Lohan, saying “I feel like she definitely gives second chances. If you messed up, she kind of wanted to get to the root of the problem, especially if it was something personal. If people were angry or fighting, she wanted you to address it and try to fix it.”

For tonight’s episode, entitled “Lohan Rules,” the description reads “As the summer crowd heats up, Lindsay brings in new host, Alex, who comes with a strong work ethic to raise the bar for the other VIP hosts, as well as a complicated history with Mike. Meanwhile, Brent makes the grand gesture to win Sara back.” This is the first time Alex has been mentioned in association with the show, and MTV has kept him largely under wraps. Though the description suggests he will become a major player on the reality show, he is not currently listed on MTV’s website as a cast member.

In a preview clip of tonight’s episode, Lindsay tells the VIP hosts “I think it’s necessary to start switching people out and bring in a new ambassador,” which she says is meant as a wake-up call for them. Alex turns out to be that guy.

As for the “complicated history with Mike,” the relationship between Mike and Alex is currently unclear; however, the episode 4 description teases that “sexually frustrated Mike and Alex give in to temptation and are forced to decide if there is more to their chemistry,” so even if the two haven’t been romantically involved in the past, it seems likely that an attraction will be addressed on the show. Mike and Alex have featured one another on their Instagram pages, along with the other VIP hosts. On October 3rd, they both shared a photo replicating a poster from Mean Girls, which their boss Lindsay Lohan starred in.

In July 2018, Alex shared a photo on Instagram kissing a man named Johnny, writing “I just love this guy so damn much” in the caption. Four days ago, Johnny shared a photo with Alex on Instagram in celebration of their 3 year anniversary, indicating that the two are currently very much together.

Tune in to Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club on MTV, Tuesday nights at 8/7c.