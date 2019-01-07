Aly Raisman & Colton Underwood’s Relationship

Fans of Colton Underwood may be aware that his relationship with Becca Kufrin was not his first high-profile romance.

Prior to appearing on The Bachelor, the 26-year-old dated USA Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

What do we know about their relationship? How did it start, and how did it end? Here’s what we know.

According to Pop Sugar, Aly and Colton learned about one another through mutual friends. Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, who is Aly’s former teammate, is married to Andrew East, who Colton knew through the NFL.

The couple made their red carpet debut in 2016 at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year ceremony. This took place months after Colton asked Aly on a date at the MTV Video Music Awards.

And that ‘ask out’ was one that went viral.

In a 2016 interview with USA Today, Colton said of Aly, “She did a great job and her whole team did of representing the USA, so I felt like it was only right for me to send a congratulations and extend an offer when she got back and had some down time…”

On the red carpet during their couple debut, Aly said that they kept their relationship quiet for some time before appearing together publicly.

During their time together, the couple was very open about their romance, even opening up to US Magazine about how they spent that time together. Colton told US Magazine that they even work out together. “We have now boxed together in four different cities, so we hit somebody up and we find a gym and it always works out great. It’s really different than what we’re used to, training-wise, so it’s really good for your body.”

Raisman added, “We like to give each other workout tips because I think it’s good for both of our sports… I work out more when I’m with him because he gets up and I feel bad lying in bed while he works out.”

Aly and Colton’s breakup was reportedly amicable and took place in August 2017. “It ended fine,” Underwood told the Lincoln Journal Star. “We’re in a good place.” In total, they were publicly together for six months.

Why end the relationship?

According to Elite Daily, the travel became too much. Speaking to the Peoria Journal Star in 2017, Colton said, “We’re taking a break right now. We’re still good friends and talk, but all that travel had been a nightmare. It ended fine… A lot of fun date nights. Those six months were great.”

Aly has yet to comment on what she thinks about Colton appearing on The Bachelorette. She also didn’t make any comments to the press about their split.

Be sure to tune into a new season of The Bachelor starring Colton Underwood, airing Monday nights on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.