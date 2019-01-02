‘American Beauty Star’ 2019 Cast – Meet the Judges & Host

American Beauty Star returns to Lifetime for a second season tonight. Fourteen new hair and makeup artists will be competing for the title, over the course of thirteen episodes that conclude with a live finale. Supermodel Ashley Graham will be hosting season two. To offer “unique expertise and decide who stays in and who packs up their brushes in each episode,” new judges Christie Brinkley, Leah Wyar, and Yu Tsai have joined for the second season; Sir John returns to the show as a mentor for the contestants.

Of the new season, Lifetime says it “features fourteen hair and makeup artists who will compete in a series of intense challenges, from creating high-end editorial looks to the latest red carpet and runway-ready beauty trends. The stakes are even higher this season as the contestants will be responsible for executing every aspect of their look from hair to makeup and everything in between.” $100,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs by the winner, and Revlon is sponsoring additional cash prizes for the winners of “Revlon Challenges” throughout the show.

Ahead of the season premiere, here’s what you need to know about American Beauty Star season 2’s host, judges, and mentor:

Ashley Graham (Host)

Graham has taken the international fashion and beauty world by storm as a plus-sized model and advocate for body positivity. In addition to appearing on a number of magazine covers and in major fashion campaigns including Levi’s and Revlon, she hosts her own podcast called “Pretty Big Deal,” appeared as a judge on America’s Next Top Model, and recently co-hosted the 2018 Miss Universe Pageant.

In addition to hosting, she is executive producing this season of American Beauty Star; she told The Hollywood Reporter that the experience was more work than she anticipated: “it was intense — and I got just a piece of it. It’s a lot of hard work, but I had so much fun in having my hands behind-the-scenes.”

Sir John (Mentor)

Sir John is a celebrity make-up artist for A-listers including Priyanka Chopra and Karlie Kloss. His career launched in 2010 when he had his first makeup trial with Beyoncé; of his relationship with the superstar singer, he told In Style “Bey’s like my sister. I’m the last person she sees before performing in a stadium filled with 80,000 people, and she feels comfortable knowing I’m obsessing over every little detail.” He is also a beauty ambassador for L’Oreal Paris.

Sir John was a mentor for the American Beauty Star contestants during the show’s first season, as well as a show producer.

Christie Brinkley (Judge)

Lifetime credits Brinkley as being “the world’s original supermodel.” The 64-year-old is also an actress, author, and entrepreneur, and has her own skincare and “camera-ready hair” product lines. In her website bio, she says she “has appeared on more than 500 magazine covers worldwide,” and that she expanded her career success by “combining her modeling experience with her artistic talents and diverse interests.”

Leah Wyar (Judge)

Wyar has been Cosmopolitan’s Chief Beauty Director for “almost a decade.” In her Cosmo bio, she says “The best part of my job? Bringing you the best of beauty—from the basic to the bougie—and passing along the most cost-/time-/sanity-saving tips along the way. Because my job is to make your life easier!”

Yu Tsai (Judge)

Tsai is a famous celebrity and fashion photographer, who has shot editorial features and covers for major magazines including Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. Celebrities photographed by Tsai include Victoria’s Secret Angels Lais Ribiero and Elsa Hosk, Winnie Harlow, and Kate Upton. In 2017, he shot the cover photo for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.