Bachelor in Paradise 2019: When Does the Show Start Again? Is it Renewed for Season 6?

The Bachelor franchise is underway with its 2019 programming, and The Bachelor season 23 is currently airing new episodes of Colton Underwood’s quest for love. Due to the success of Bachelor in Paradise, fans are anticipating another season later this year.

We're waiting to see all 7 of these in Paradise, so good luck to #TheBachelor tonight! pic.twitter.com/8tHZrGazaw — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) January 7, 2019

When The Bachelor season 23 premiered, @BachParadise tweeted a message that seems to confirm the show will be returning for a sixth season: “We’re waiting to see all 7 of these in Paradise, so good luck to #TheBachelor tonight!” Their Twitter bio, however, still reads “The official Twitter for ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise. The beach is now closed,” though “closed” seems to mean that they are not actively filming/airing a season, and not that the show has been canceled. In spite of Bachelor in Paradise season 5’s ratings drop from season 4’s performance, TVSeriesFinale.com predicted that ABC “will probably renew it or, at least create some other Bachelor-related series.”

If past seasons are any indication, the next season should start in August. Season 5 began on August 7, 2018 and ended on September 11, 2018. Season 4 in 2017 had an August 14 start date and its finale was on September 11. An August start date leaves time for the season to film after both seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have concluded and “Bachelor Nation” fans have had a chance to become emotionally invested in the love lives of their favorite cast members. According to Pop Sugar, last year’s filming began in June and wrapped by the end of the month.

Last season, the Bachelor in Paradise cast was announced at the beginning of July; however, some names had already been confirmed. Fans should expect to get at least a couple of names by the end of this season of The Bachelor; host Chris Harrison has been known to ask a woman or two to join them in Paradise during “After the Final Rose,” the live show that airs after each season finale. Castmembers from past seasons of Bachelor in Paradise have also been known to return for another chance at love. Last season’s cast included Chris Randone, Astrid Loch, Bibiana Juliana, Joe Amabile, and current Bachelor Colton Underwood.

In their description of the drama-filled reality dating show, ABC writes “They all left The Bachelor or The Bachelorette with broken hearts, but now they’ll travel to a romantic paradise hoping to turn a potential summer fling into the real thing. Over the course of the season, we’ll follow cast members as they explore new relationships and viewers at home will watch as they fall in love or go through renewed heartbreak.” While Bachelor in Paradise is known for its drama, it also has a relatively high success rate for lasting relationships and marriages. In 5 seasons, they have had a handful of couples get married and engaged, have several active relationships that came out of the show, and two “Bachelor babies” whose parents got engaged (and later married) through the show. Many of those couples were featured during season 23 of The Bachelor‘s premiere viewing party, suggesting further that the show will be confirmed for a 2019 season.