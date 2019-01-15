Bri Barnes: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bri Barnes is vying for Colton’s heart this season on The Bachelor, and the 24-year-old is determined to make it all the way to the end.

What do we know about Barnes? Read on, but **beware of spoilers**.

1. She Introduced Herself to Colton in a Fake Australian Accent

When fans met Bri last week, she introduced herself to Colton in a fake Australian accent. The big ‘but’ here is that she is not from Australia.

When the blond bombshell stepped out of the limo last Monday, she said, “So nice to meet you.” Colton replied, “You’ve got a nice accent. Where are you from?”

Bri responded, “Um, the accent, it’s Australian. I was hoping that you’re kind of a sucker for accents. I didn’t know what you’d think about it.”

2. She’s a Model

One scroll through Bri’s Instagram and it’s clear she’s a model. According to her ABC Bio, she has been modeling since she was 14.

In July, she walked the runway for KYA Swim.

In March 2014, according to her Instagram, Bri signed on with Newmark Models in Los Angeles. Her profile on the company’s website reveals that she is 5’8″,

You can check out some of her photos here.

3. She Played Soccer for Eight Years

Bri is outdoorsy; she enjoys hiking and camping and loves to hit the snowboard slopes. She’s also athletic and played soccer for eight years.

How far does Bri make it this season? She is not one of the final four. That isn’t to say she doesn’t make it far, still, though. Could she be a contestant on Bachelor In Paradise? Only time will tell.

4. She Has an Impressive Instagram Following

Bri has an impressive Instagram following with 48.2k followers; that’s more than most of the other bachelor contestants (at least for now!)

Her Instagram also makes it clear that she’s a big music festival goer.

Bri also posts a number of pics in bikinis and sportswear, which you can check out here.

5. Her Biggest Dating Deal Is Farting Too Loudly

When ABC asked Bri whta her biggest dating fear is, she responded, “Farting too loudly.” ABC then jokingly added in quotes, “Don’t worry Bri, we won’t tell Colton.”