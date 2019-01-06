BRUW on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Cold-Brew Coffee System

He may be just 19, but entrepreneur Max Feber isn’t letting that faze him. On an all-new episode of Shark Tank, the teenager will present his product, BRUW, a cold-brew coffee filter system, to the sharks.

What’s even more impressive? He created the product at age 15, when he was enrolled at a dual-class through the Frankel Jewish Academy and Lawrence Technological University.

Feber is excited to be a part of Shark Tank. He tells The Jewish News, “Being there was an amazing, amazing experience. I felt I was walking into a TV show I have been watching forever. It felt really real.”

The BRUW website markets the product as a reusable cold brew coffee filter completely made in the USA that works with mason jars. And the instructions are pretty simple: simply add coffee and water to the jar, attach the BRUW filter, flip everything over, and your coffee is made.

BRUW Coffee Filters are being sold online for $19.99. You can buy them here on the product’s main website. You can also purchase BRUW coffee for $19.99. They are also sold on Amazon, the Grommet, Wayfair, and Bed, Bath, and Beyond.

The BRUW filter system is described by the Detroit News as a double-sided mason jar with a filter in the center. Using the system, coffee must be brewed for 12-24 hours before being filtered from one jar to the other.

One testimonial for the product reads, “I bought it as a gift for my husband. It’s amazing how buying something can save you money, I made 3 mason jars of cold brew and now he has it waiting for him in the fridge. It’s a heck of a lot cheaper than the cafe, or even buying cold brew at the grocery store.”

According to The Jewish News, Feber came up with the idea after watching some Youtube videos about people brewing cold brew coffee with mason jars. He started toying around with the process, and eventually, he learned that using wire screen made the process of brewing simpler.

After perfecting the prototype himself, he launched a Kickstarter campaign in 2015 that raised over $10,000 from 180 backers. After that, according to the outlet, Feber went into the manufacturing phase.

What’s next on the plate for Feber? He’s taking everything one step at a time. The teenager tells The Jewish News, “I will grow BRUW as much as possible, but this is not the end for me… Let’s see where this goes first.”

Today, Feber is studying business at Babson College in Boston. On top of that, he’s running the BRUW company, which involves ordering parts, marketing, web development, and customer service.