‘The Masked Singer’ – Is the Deer Terry Bradshaw?

If you’re a fan of The Masked Singer, you’re well aware that the deer is one of the trickiest celebs to figure out.

What are our top guesses for the deer? Do the clues support those guesses? Read on.

The Internet seems to be between Eric Decker and Terry Bradshaw when it comes to the deer.

Why could it be Terry Bradshaw? As Vulture points out, Bradshaw has won four Super Bowls, and we know that together, all the contestants on The Masked Singer have won four Super Bowl titles. The deer also made a “Ravens, beware” comment, which aligns with it being Bradshaw. The Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are known for their rivalry, and Bradshaw led the Steelers to eight AFC Central Championships. Some scrupulous fans have even pointed out that when you watch the deer sing, you can see a patch of white beard under his mask, which points towards Bradshaw over Decker. On top of that, Bradshaw used to sing in the ’70s, so it makes sense he’d come onto a reality show to prove his worth.

Bradshaw also has a horse farm in Oklahoma, which would support the horse references made in the deer’s introduction.

What about Decker?

Before he started singing, the deer said, “I’ve always considered myself a singer.” As Gold Derby points out, Decker once did a duet with his wife Jessie James on the Christmas classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside”, and it went viral. We know he’s an athlete because he shared, “I’ve been knocked down many times,” so the fact that Decker is a wide receiver makes sense.

The deer also said, “In the wild wild west you learn how to get up and get back in the saddle.” Gold Derby points out that this makes sense as well because Decker played for the Denver Broncos for four seasons.

