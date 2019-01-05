Dominique Gardner & R. Kelly: Daughter Sobs After Being Reunited With Family

Dominique Gardner, the daughter of Michelle Kramer, a woman who was desperately trying to locate her daughter on a segment of the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly, said Gardner cried when she was finally able to speak to her mother again.

Gardner was involved with R&B singer R. Kelly for nine years, and her mother Kramer is one of dozens of people who came forward to discuss their relationships with Kelly and the impact he had on their lives throughout his long career in the Lifetime docu-series.

In a clip from Friday’s episode of Surviving R. Kelly, Kramer and her husband claim that Kelly kept their daughter from seeing her family for years, and they were devastated.

In the clip below, an emotional Kramer tries desperately to find her daughter, Dominique Gardner, after she lost contact with her family following nine years of being involved with the R&B singer.

Kramer blames Kelly for keeping her family apart, saying that “any man that don’t let a mother see they child, or a child see they mother and she’s still living? He ain’t got no heart.”

An emotional Kramer can be seen frantically trying to locate Gardner, eventually tracking her down at a hotel and trying to bring her home. She says that her daughter was with Kelly for nine years, lived with him for more than four, and inevitably went “missing” from her family, losing all contact with her parents for some time.

During Friday’s episode, Michelle Kramer recounts how her daughter Gardner, then working as a dental assistant in Chicago, fell into Kelly’s circle, with the singer eventually asking that she move to Atlanta.

“At this point, she was 21, 22. What could I do? I had to make the hardest choice,” Kramer said. “All I could do is pray and hope that just one day she would wake up and come home.”

Kramer hadn’t seen Gardner in over a year, and had finally had enough. She decided to track down Gardner to try to convince her to come home. In the TMZ video seen above, Gardner was spotted with another of Kelly’s girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage, after TMZ posted the video following several articles questioning the welfare of the women in Kelly’s alleged “sex cult.”

The TMZ video showed Savage and Gardner shopping in Beverly Hills. Kramer descended on the Los Angeles district and located her daughter staying in a nearby hotel, and tried to reach out to her.

As Kramer is leaving the hotel, a hotel manager tells Kramer that her daughter is on the line at a front desk phone. “She cried like a little girl just hurting for her mommy,” Kramer said of the short reunion with her daughter on the phone. “I said, ‘Baby, can I come back please?’ And she said, ‘Yes momma, come back at 6.’”

The full Surviving R. Kelly documentary covers Kelly’s life, including his childhood, his rise to fame, and his sex scandals. Several big names such as John Legend and Wendy Williams appear in the series, and dozens of women, including Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Lee (above) and former backup singer Stephanie “Sparkle” Edwards, are filmed talking about their relationship with Kelly over his career. You can read more about Sparkle’s relationship with Kelly here.

Following its two-episode premiere Thursday night, the six-part Surviving R. Kelly documentary resumes Saturday night with the final two episodes of the series – All the Missing Girls” and “Black Girls Matter.” Check out the conclusion of the documentary tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

READ NEXT: R. Kelly’s Alleged Abuse Victims, Survivors & Witnesses on Docuseries