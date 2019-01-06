Golden Globes 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch the Awards Online

The 2019 Golden Globes air tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT, on the NBC network. Actress Sandra Oh has taken on co-hosting duties with comedian and television star Andy Samberg. In addition, Oh is a nominee at the awards tonight. For those hoping to catch their favorite stars presenting or picking up awards, we have options for you to watch the show online, which definitely comes in handy if you do not have a cable subscription. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who want to watch the red carpet for the Golden Globes tonight, the red carpet interviews and arrivals will air on the E! network, with coverage starting as early as 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT/3 p.m. CT. Isan Elba is this year’s Golden Globes Ambassador and some may recognize her as the daughter of People’s Sexiest Man Alive, Idris Elba. Isan, who is just 16 years old, is an aspiring actress, as well as filmmaker. Recently, she spoke with Pop Sugar, ahead of the Golden Globes and talked about gearing up for the big event. Isan said, “I haven’t had any nerves, and everybody’s so shocked. They’re like, ‘Are you sure?’ … I literally just got my dress yesterday. Such short notice … So, I feel like it might hit me on the day, but right now, I think I’m just taking in the experience. It’s so nice to get to meet all these cool people.”

Some of the major honors being given out tonight include The Carol Burnett Award, which has the actual icon, Carol Burnett, as the recipient. In addition, actor Jeff Bridges is taking home the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Former recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award include Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Woody Allen, Denzel Washington, Steven Spielberg, George Clooney, Jodie Foster, Warren Beatty and Robert De Niro, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

When it comes to choosing this year’s hosts, Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairmen, NBC Entertainment, released the following statement:

Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event. They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night … We’re excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood’s Party of the Year. Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can’t wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage.

Tune in tonight to see which nominees take home wins.