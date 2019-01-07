How to Sign Up & Apply for The Bachelor: Casting Auditions

The Bachelor season 23 premieres tonight, but ABC is already accepting applications for the next season of their long-running reality dating show. If you are interested in becoming a contestant on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, or if you know someone who you think would be perfect for the franchise, there are a number of ways to apply.

The Bachelor casting provides mail-in and online applications for men and women (click here for links to those forms). They ask that you fill out and submit all of the information they ask for and include recent pictures so they know what you look like. If you are planning to mail your application, this is the address that they’ve provided to send your materials:

The Bachelor/Bachelorette Casting

11901 Santa Monica Blvd.#595

Los Angeles, CA 90025

In addition, they recommend that you submit a video explaining why you want to be on the show, saying “making a video is the best way to show us your personality and ensure that you are seen by the casting team!” They provide advice on how to create that video, too, recommending where to film, how to make sure you are well-lit, and what to include in your tape. They provide a list of suggested questions for you to answer in the video, including “If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?” and “What would you hometown date be like? Where would we go and who would we meet?” For the complete PDF of those guidelines and pointers, click here.

As an alternative to mailing in an application, casting calls are sometimes held ahead of whatever season is next for the show. Since The Bachelor is currently airing, they will be casting male contestants for The Bachelorette next. On Warner Bros’ webpage for casting call info, however, they have not listed any in-person casting locations. Though they say that they are currently casting for season 12 of The Bachelorette, they suggest “To get started on the casting process, send in an application along with pictures and a video (see mail-in directions) or follow the online submission link to nominate someone or apply.”

They also accept nominations from those who believe their friends or family should be on the show. In order to nominate a potential contestant, the same information is required; however, you would check off the “Nominating Someone” option, rather than “Applying Yourself.” If the person you nominate grabs the attention of casting, they will then reach out to that person directly in order to continue the casting process. So, make sure that the person you are nominating would actually be interested in being a part of the show if they were to be chosen.

In order to be eligible for the show, some of the requirements include being a United States citizen, having a valid passport, and being at least 21 years of age at the time of application. You cannot ever have been convicted of a felony, nor can you presently be a candidate for office. For a complete list of eligibility requirements and restrictions, click here.