Jeff Bridges Movies: His Top 10 Best Films

Jeff Bridges, who won an Oscar and Golden Globe in 2010 for his leading role in Crazy Heart, will be honored with the Cecile B. DeMille Award at the 2019 Golden Globes. Past recipients of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s honor, which they established as “a special, prestigious award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment,” include Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, and George Clooney.

Bridges has 91 acting credits on IMDB, including an “Untitled Reed Morano” film currently in pre-production. He is known for many standout leading and supporting roles across a variety of film genres, and most recently played Father Daniel Flynn in Bad Times at the El Royale, opposite Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, and Chris Hemsworth.

Here are 10 of Jeff Bridges’ most celebrated and popular films:

The Last Picture Show (1971)

“In 1951, a group of high schoolers come of age in a bleak, isolated, atrophied West Texas town that is slowly dying, both culturally and economically.”

Bridges played Duane Jackson, for which he was nominated for an Oscar; the film also starred Timothy Bottoms, Cybill Shepherd, and Cloris Leachman.

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

“With the help of an irreverent young sidekick, a bank robber gets his old gang back together to organize a daring new heist.”

Jeff Bridges played Lightfoot opposite Clint Eastwood’s Thunderbolt, and Bridges’ Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role was the only nomination the film received.

Starman (1984)

“An alien takes the form of a young widow’s husband and asks her to drive him from Wisconsin to Arizona. The government tries to stop them.”

Bridges played the alien, Starman, and Karen Allen costarred as the widow Jenny Hayden.

The Fisher King (1991)

“A former radio DJ, suicidally despondent because of a terrible mistake he made, finds redemption in helping a deranged homeless man who was an unwitting victim of that mistake.”

The Big Lebowski (1998)

“Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it.”

The Contender (2000)

“Senator Laine Hanson is a contender for U.S. Vice President, but information and disinformation about her past surfaces that threatens to derail her confirmation.”

Crazy Heart (2009)

“A faded country music musician is forced to reassess his dysfunctional life during a doomed romance that also inspires him.”

Bridges’ portrayal of Bad Blake earned him his first and only Oscar and Golden Globe awards.

True Grit (2010)

“A stubborn teenager enlists the help of a tough U.S. Marshal to track down her father’s murderer.”

Tron: Legacy (2010)

“The son of a virtual world designer goes looking for his father and ends up inside the digital world that his father designed. He meets his father’s corrupted creation and a unique ally who was born inside the digital world.”

This is actually a reprised role for Bridges, who originally played Kevin Flynn in Tron in 1982.

Hell or High Water (2016)

“A divorced father and his ex-con older brother resort to a desperate scheme in order to save their family’s ranch in West Texas.”