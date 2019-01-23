Is Jonathan Bennett Dating Anyone? Does He Have a Boyfriend?

Celebrity Big Brother airs from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT and 7-8 p.m. CT tonight on CBS. Actor and TV host Jonathan Bennett, best known for playing Aaron Samuels in the hit movie “Mean Girls,” is one of the front runners on CBB so far.

When asked what he thinks will be the most difficult part about living in the Big Brother house with the other celebrities, the 37-year-old said “Trying to keep myself occupied for days and not get stir crazy while also not annoying all the other Houseguests. I have a ton of energy and I’m always on the go having adventures, so I’ll need to figure ways to keep myself busy and not drive everyone nuts!”

Fans of the show are interested in Bennett’s personal life, and have been wondering if the actor has been dating anybody recently, which he is. Here’s what we know about Bennett’s boyfriend, Jaymes Vaughan:

The Two Have Been Dating Since 2017

E! News reported in November 2017 that Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan were “Instagram official,” and the two have been going strong ever since.

The two share plenty of sweet photos of each other on social media, with pictures of the couple cuddling on the beach, raising money for fundraisers and carrying teetering piles of leftovers during the holidays flooding their Instagram pages.

Bennett was accidentally outed by one of the judges while he was performing on Dancing With the Stars. During an interview with host Mario Lopez, DWTS judge Julianne Hough revealed that she and Bennett “would have been a thing” but that they didn’t work out because he wasn’t interested in women.

Bennett Came Out By Sharing Photos of Vaughan & Himself on His Instagram Page

Rumors about Bennett’s sexuality had been circling since 2009, when Perez Hilton noted that he was “this close to coming out publicly as gay” in a post on social media. The Ohio-born hunk’s Wikipedia page has references to his sexuality removed and reinstated numerous times, according to The Gay UK.

Although he never actually publicly announced that he was gay, he quashed some of the rumors about his sexuality by casually uploading three sweet pictures of himself and Vaughan, sharing photos of the two dressed up in matching Top Gun jumpsuits, writing “I love you babe.”

Bennett shared that he loved Vaughan and that his boyfriend always made him look good in selfies, because “he’s better looking and standing next to me.”

Vaughan is Known For Appearances on The Wendy Williams Show & Was a Contestant on The Amazing Race

Vaughan is a TV host and producer for Celebrity Page TV. Vaughan has also made appearances on The Wendy Williams Show and The Talk, as well as a contestant on The Amazing Race in 2012, competing with fellow Chippendales performer James Davis.

He is a wonderful singer and was, at one point, the only person Bennett followed on Instagram, although that has changed over the last few years. It is unclear how long the two have actually been together, since they didn’t go public until November, 2017.

Vaughan is very supportive of his boyfriend and is excited for Bennett’s role on CBB, but admits that he is sad that he is leaving.

“How soon is too soon to miss somebody?” he wrote on Instagram. “The look on my face says it all. Not happy to see him go but excited for him to have an adventure. One of the last kisses I got before he went into the Celebrity Big Brother House last week.

But the good news is we all finally get to see him tomorrow night when the show starts airing on CBS. And I can promise you, ain’t nobody more excited to see his face than me. Go baby go! But hurry up cause I miss you and I can’t wait to hear all about your adventure when you get home.”

