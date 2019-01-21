Who Was Jonathan Bennett In ‘Mean Girls’?

Jonathan Bennett is slated to appear on the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother. While the actor and model is known for hosting Food Network shows like Halloween Wars and Cake Wars, his breakout role in the 2004 comedy Mean Girls remains one of his most famous. But which character did Bennett play in Mean Girls?

Bennett played Aaron Samuels, the love interest of Lindsay Lohan’s character Cady. In the film, Aaron is the former boyfriend of Regina George, the school’s most popular girl and the antagonist to Cady. Over the course of the film, Aaron and Cady flirt, but Regina talks him into getting back with her a means of getting back at Cady. Eventually, they split up, and by the end of the film, Aaron and Cady have reconciled.

Bennett Rose to Fame Playing Aaron Samuels, the Film’s Love Interest

In a recent interview with Today, Bennett, 37, spoke on the lasting impact of the character and the fact that people still recognize him as the Mean Girls heartthrob. “For the last 15 years, almost every day, I get recognized as Aaron Samuels,” he revealed. “Whether it’s the person at Starbucks writing ‘Aaron Samuels’ on your cup before they give it to you and I’m, like, ‘My name’s Jonathan,’ or people yelling ‘grool’ or ‘fetch’ or ‘Your hair looks sexy pushed back’ on the street.”

“Like, everywhere you go, someone calls you Aaron Samuels,” he added. “I don’t know what it’s like not to be, I guess. Like, I don’t remember what it’s like waking up and having that not happen.” Bennett also talked about what it was like to work with co-star Lindsay Lohan. “Lindsay would get really nervous before takes sometimes. And it was cute because she was only 16,” he recalled. “You’re kind of at that age where you’re awkward and you have fidgety things and you’re tugging on your sweater all the time. She wanted to text her friends and be a girl. She was a kid.” Bennett was 22 when the film was released.

Bennett Reprised the Character In the Music Video for Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’

Bennett has never strayed far from the character. He played Aaron Samuels in the music video for Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next”, which included several homages to Mean Girls. “They literally messaged me on Instagram and I thought it was a joke,” Bennett explained to Out Magazine. I passed it along to my team and said, ‘Someone is pretending to be Ariana Grande’s manager saying they want me to be in the music video.’ They checked it out and called me back an hour later and said, ‘No, it’s real, do you want to do it?’ And I said, Absolutely!”

“I was going to be Aaron Samuels and that’s when I realized how genius it was,” he added. “They were combining nostalgic movies with the pop icon herself, what a great combination. And I said sure… It really brought me back. It gave me chills. Honestly, when I looked in the mirror and was with all the Plastics, it felt like I was seeing an old friend who’s been such a part of my life for 15 years.”