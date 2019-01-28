Kailyn Lowry’s Relationship with Mother & Father Rocky

Kailyn Lowry’s relationship with her parents has been rocky for some time, and the 16 & Pregnant star hasn’t held back on her feelings about the broken relationship with her mom and dad, and says she has no desire to pursue one with either of them in the future.

“A lot of people ask what my relationships are with my parents… I don’t have a relationship with either of them,” she said, according to OK! Magazine. “I met my sperm donor [her father] for the first and last time on 16 & Pregnant. I was 17-years-old and I never looked back. He doesn’t reach out and neither do I. I can’t remember the last time I spoke to my mom. I’m not sure where she lives, if she works or anything. I have no desire to have a relationship with either of them.”

If she had the opportunity to speak with her parents, she said she “wouldn’t say anything” to either of them. “Part of me is thankful things are the way they are. It gets lonely around holidays and I’m sad for my kids during those times…but I wouldn’t be where I am today if things were different.”

Lowry confessed that her children – Isaac, Lincoln and Lux – have asked about their grandmother, Lowry’s mom Suzanne Lowry (who goes by Suzi), in the past, but never about their grandfather. “My kids have asked about my mom…never my dad. Now that I think about it…I guess they don’t know any better because they don’t know any different,” she said.

She added: “I can’t remember Isaac ever asking about my dad. He’s asked about my mom…’When can I go back to see mommy’s mommy?’ And I tell him ‘She’s sick and I don’t know if she will ever get better.’”

Lowry lost touch with her mother after finding out Suzi was drinking while babysitting her son Lincoln. After she gave birth to her third son Lux, she claims she tried to reach out to Suzi but never received a response. “Tried to contact her about her new grandson but I got nothing,” Lowry tweeted in response to a fan.

Suzi has appeared on earlier episodes of Teen Mom in the past, when Lowry lived with her after she split from then-boyfriend Jo Rivera. Lowry secretly moved out of her home with her son Isaac when she got into an altercation with her mother’s boyfriend at the time, according to Radar Online. After she moved out, her mother blocked Lowry’s number when she tried to reach her.

According to Radar Online, the two reconciled after the birth of her son Lincoln, who she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, but that reunion was also short-lived.

“We don’t talk,” she said on a reunion special in 2014 of her mother, who she has claimed is an alcoholic. “I took Lincoln to her house and Javi doesn’t know about this so that’s why I don’t want to talk about it. I came back two hours later and she was trashed. His diaper was on backwards, she had given him formula, whole milk, yogurt, and a banana.”

Lowry claims that her mother has been an alcoholic most of her life, and used to drive drunk with Lowry in the backseat of the car. “She would get drunk and drive with me and stuff,” she said. “But she didn’t do it because she wanted to hurt me, she did it because she was sick.”

Lowry said that at one point in her life she wanted a relationship with her father, and thought that he would come “rescue her” from the life she was living with her mom.

“[Before I met him] I was like, ‘My dad is going to come rescue me someday. I’m going to have this superhero dad that’s going to come in when my life is f–ked up and he’s going to make everything better. And then I met him and I was like, ‘Oh f–k, no, this is not what I expected.’”

Sometimes Lowry wonders if her mother is even still breathing. “I don’t even know if she’s alive,” Lowry said on a Coffee Convos podcast. “It’s been years. I don’t think anyone in my family has heard from her.”

Kail stated that the last time she spoke to Suzi was when her second son Lincoln was about six months old (Lincoln is now four years old). She says that, although she is okay with having no contact with her parents anymore, she is still sad and wishes people would understand that she has very little family left in her life.

“I think people forget that I don’t have a family, so I just come off very cold,” she said. “I don’t know how to handle certain situations and I’m so defensive. I’m like, ‘Let’s put a poker face on and call it a day’ but…I cry a lot!

