Who is HGTV’s Alison Victoria Married To?

Professional interior designer Alison Victoria is the star of HGTV’s newest series, Windy City Rehab. On the Chicago-based show, Victoria and her team flip and renovate homes on the North Side despite the blustering conditions.

Windy City Rehab premieres Tuesday, January 1, at 8pm ET/PT. With all this time in the spotlight, people are growing curious about Victoria’s personal life. Is she single? Married? What do we know about her husband?

Here’s what we know:

Victoria is married to Luke Harding. According to Frost Snow, the two have been together since 2013. What does Harding do? He owns an insurance company.

Frost Snow reports that the pair met on a dating site, and have been going strong since. They first met in 2011, and two years later, they tied the knot.

Together, the pair is parents to a daughter, whose name has been kept under wraps. Victoria shares pictures of her daughter on social media, but has yet to reveal her name.

According to her biography on her website, Victoria is a Chicago native. She graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas before working at Christopher Homes as a designer. Two years later, Victoria launched her own consulting firm, Alison Victoria Interiors, which was based in both Chicago and Las Vegas.

As many DIY Network watchers know, Victoria is the first female host of the Kitchen Crashers series, which wrapped in 2016 after nine seasons. On the show, she surprisesd homeowners in the Las Vegas and Chicago areas with kitchen redesigns.

Now, she’s embarking on a new adventure: Windy City Rehab on HGTV. Victoria and her family will head to Chicago to “restore vintage homes in the city’s historic neighborhoods.”

In a recent interview with HGTV, Victoria was asked a series of questions about redesigning your home. Discussing changing finishings and colors that won’t go out of style, Victoria said, “Most people change their style every 10 years, and wouldn’t you like the pricey stuff to last? That’s why I’m a big fan of counters in neutral colors like white or gray, or natural-looking shades of blue or green. For cabinets, you can’t go wrong with white Shaker-style doors with hardware in a silvery finish, like chrome.”

What’s her goal with her latest show? Victoria tells the Chicago Tribune, “Ultimately, all that my goal is and all my goal has ever been is to be able to really do what I want and do what I love and make a difference in the city because these homes that are going up by other developers — I’m not saying all of them — but some developers are putting up homes just to make money.”

Victoria runs a successful social media account with over 40k followers. Most of her posts promote her new series, while others show her hanging with friends and taking on Chicago.

Based on her Instagram, it seems that Victoria is still busy wrapping up filming for the first season of Windy City Rehab. Be sure to tune in to the season premiere tonight on HGTV at 8pm ET/PT.