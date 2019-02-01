Mario Lopez Guest Stars on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Last week on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Gina Linetti (Chelsea Peretti) decided it was time for her to leave the nine-nine. On this week’s episode titled “Four Movements,” she certainly didn’t exit quietly, promising each of her fellow colleagues a signature “Gina moment”—”something so shocking that it will stay with you for the rest of your lives.” Well, that and an interpretive dance piece she performed with her four back-up dancers. Classic, Gina.

In the midst of her completely over the top “Gina moments,” Jake (Andy Samberg) and Gina try to lock down a celebrity guest for Gina’s going away party. Cue the big news: Bayside High’s number one wrestler A.C. Slater, aka Saved by the Bell‘s Mario Lopez, is in town and he’s hanging at the Manhattan Club. Naturally, the two friends transform themselves into uber-wealthy snobs in order to sneak their way into the club and invite Lopez to the party. The two decide that stars love animals so they’ll say the party is for malnourished malaria monkeys. Seems legit. Whilst Jake distracts the security guards, Gina’s able to sneak in and invite Lopez to her shindig. (Whilst saying “whilst” a few more times, to boot.)

When Lopez shows up to the bar for the “hungry monkey thing,” Gina goes full Gina one last time, telling Lopez that the venue is at capacity. “You just begged me like an hour ago!” said Lopez incredulously.

“And now I’m begging you to stop embarrassing yourself because it’s not a good shade on you,” Gina replied. “Mario, you gotta calm down and you gotta walk away…it’s over.” (Who’s going to miss Peretti like crazy? The line starts behind me.)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: See a scene from Gina's farewell episode https://t.co/a1cHGZKNpV — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 30, 2019

Offending Lopez and kicking him out turned out to be Jake’s “Gina moment,” because all she wanted was to just hang with her friends and have a few drinks (awww). Well, that and laugh at Charles and his devil sticks. “You guys are all the splash that I need.”

And Gina’s “Gina moment”? The sheer joy of kicking a celebrity out of her party. (I ain’t mad at it!)

Since Saved By the Bell: The College Years ended in 1994, Lopez has consistently found work in both TV and film. In the late ’90s and early aughts, he starred in shows like Pacific Blue, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Nip/Tuck, while moonlighting in films like Pauly Shore is Dead, Get Him to the Greek, and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. Lopez also did some voice work in 2013’s The Smurfs 2 and last year’s animated series Elena of Avalor.

Aside from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Lopez has starred as himself in countless other projects like General Hospital, The Other Two, and Still the King. Since 2008, Lopez has served as a co-host on Extra alongside Renee Bargh and Tanika Ray.

As for Peretti, co-creator Dan Goor said in a press release that we can expect to see Gina back in the nine-nine in future episodes.

On Instagram this week, Peretti revealed she was back on set writing, “hmmmmmmmm….what have we here..today might of been one of my favorite days shooting b99 ever. IM BACK BITCHES! And with the masterful directing of my life love @melissafumero who was pure ***fire***”

The episode name and air date for Peretti’s next appearance are TBD.