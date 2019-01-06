Who Is Michael B. Jordan Dating? Does He Have a Girlfriend?

Michael B. Jordan does not appear to have a girlfriend, according to popular celebrity dating website Who’s Dated Who. The actor, best known for his role in films such as Black Panther and Creed, has been linked to a woman named Ashlyn Castro, but the current status of their rumored relationship is unclear.

He & Castro Were Spotted Dancing & Kissing in St. Tropez in July 2018

Last summer, TMZ reported that Jordan was spending time with Castro and even posted some photographic proof that Jordan was, at least, hanging out with her. The two were spotted together at the VIP Room, a swanky nightclub in St. Tropez.

“[Jordan] and Ashlyn were all over each other … grinding, sucking face and living it up,” TMZ reported at the time.

The photo below shows Castro sitting on Jordan’s lap at the club.

Photos: Michael B. Jordan Parties With Rumored Girlfriend Ashlyn Castro At St Tropez Club https://t.co/DLlQm3XZJy pic.twitter.com/6Q5ObLvEec — Chase Gideon (@chaseymania) July 12, 2018

The two haven’t been seen together since then. Although he is fairly active on social media, Jordan hasn’t been Instagram official with any woman since breaking onto the entertainment scene.

He Recently Opened up About Being Single

Jordan was involved in a bit of “shipping,” which occurs when a fandom puts two people in a movie or television show together and wishes for them to date in real life. Jordan and his Creed co-star Tessa Thompson seemed like the perfect pair — but the two aren’t together, according to Jordan.

In November, the actor talked to Extra at the premiere of Creed II. As he walked to red carpet by himself, he opened the door for those dreaded relationship questions. Jordan was very candid about his current relationship status, however, confirming that he’s single.

“I’m completely single, man. I’m by myself with my family, just getting this movie out to the people,” he told the outlet. He was then reminded of the women in the business who have said they have crushes on him — Nicki Minaj and Tiffany Haddish, specifically.

“I’m a fan of all of them, man… Those are all my friends, man. They’re great artists doing what they do. They support me. I support them. It’s a lot of love,” Jordan said.