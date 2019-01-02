Ninja Net Worth: What Fortnite’s Tyler Blevins Earns

Tyler Blevins Net Worth: $10 Million

Ninja, whose real name is Tyler Blevins, has made a fortune as a Fortnite streamer and online gaming influencer and personality.

What is Ninja’s net worth? The 27-year-old has made millions – reportedly as much as $500,000 in one month in 2018 – all because he’s good at playing Fortnite and has built a following around his persona. According to ESPN, his fame is relatively new and grew dramatically in March 2018 after he and Drake played Fortnite together.

Thanks for getting soaked with me Times Square, what an amazing experience! 📸 #withGalaxy #ad pic.twitter.com/JnnM5biGwJ — Ninja (@Ninja) January 1, 2019

Ninja’s net worth was generally estimated at around $10 million in 2019. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins’ net worth derives in part from his millions of YouTube subscribers. By September 2018, he had racked up the second highest number of Fortnite wins, ESPN reports.

1. Ninja Makes Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars a Month – Playing Video Games

Ninja, a former Halo player from Illinois, has turned what many consider a hobby into big business and has become a streaming gamer with rare mainstream fame. The gamer charges $5 a month for a subscription, which generates income of between “$500,000 and $1 million per month playing video games,” according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is known for his shock of Kool-aid red and sometimes electric blue hair.

Ninja wrote on Twitter that 2018 was the best year of his life. “Let’s be real for a minute… 2018 was hands down the greatest year of my life. I have been working toward this goal my entire life, gaming since I was a kid. Take control of your destiny this year and make sh*t happen. Love you all,” he wrote.

He estimated to CNN that 70 percent of his income comes from YouTube and Twitch. According to ESPN, “he logged the most social media interactions in the entire sports world, beating out the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Shaquille O’Neal and Neymar.”

2. Ninja & His Wife Live in a Mansion With a Game Room Near Chicago

BYE MARCEL! HAHAHA GOD I MISSED IMPULSE NADES @BASICALLYIdowrk pic.twitter.com/ofyYNnfOTH — Ninja (@Ninja) December 19, 2018

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ninja and his wife, Jessica Blevins, bought “a 6700 square foot mansion in the Chicago suburbs” shortly after they were married in 2017.

GreasyGrove.com reports that the house is worth more than $1 million, and describes it as a “5-bedroom, 7-bathroom million-dollar house with a completely finished basement with a game room, theatre, and bar area.”

You can see photos of the new home’s interior and exterior here. Ninja told ESPN that he needs to carefully consider every opportunity to do something – like network offline – that takes him away from the online world because he loses money every hour he’s not gaming.

“Until my family is taken care of. Say this ends tomorrow, we don’t have enough for the rest of our lives,” he told ESPN of the brutal schedule. “I tell Jess, ‘Honey, we’re not going to have that much quality time this year, or even next year. But if we do this right and I continue to grind for a couple more years, we can set ourselves up, and our family and our family’s family, for the rest of our lives.'”

3. More People Viewed His Twitch Channel Than Any Other in 2018

The numbers underscore Ninja’s online popularity. Esportsobserver reports that no one else’s Twitch channel came even close to Ninja’s in terms of viewer numbers. The site presented these figures for the top 5 Twitch channels of 2018:

Ninja – 226.85 million hours viewed

Riotgames – 99.31 million

Shroud – 97.07 million

Overwatchleague – 74.60 million

Sodapoppin – 51.95 million

According to the site, Ninja spent 2018 “smashing viewership and subscription records with streams featuring celebrities and unique sponsorship activations.”

4. Ninja Earns Money From Ads & Subscriptions

On the road to rehearsal for the event tomorrow! Thought I'd get some Fortnite in. Can't wait to see you guys at TSQ for the New Years Eve stream! @samsungmobileUS 📸 #withGalaxy Note9 #ad https://t.co/30W0a8oKrr pic.twitter.com/rc6taYKlum — Ninja (@Ninja) December 30, 2018

CNN reports that Ninja has leveraged his more than 20 million YouTube subscribers into big bucks through the pop-up ads that run on his YouTube Channel because he gets a cut of the ad dollars.

On Twitch, adds CNN, “more than 12.5 million users follow him, and almost 40,000 pay to watch” using one of Twitch’s three subscription levels. Still, he was critical of Twitch’s pricing structure, telling CNN that it was like a “‘violin case’ for a street performer, with people just throwing in what they feel is right.”

5. Blevins Also Earns Money From Major Sponsorships

According to CNN, Blevins rounds out his income with sponsorships from some big name brands like Samsung, Uber Eats and Red Bull. He also appeared on the cover of ESPN The Magazine.

One of the best things about partnering with @SamsungMobileUS has been how good fortnite mobile actually is on my Note9 for when I have to take care of things irl like last minute Holiday shopping… Yikes. If you are still shopping I have a hint… ;] https://t.co/30W0a8oKrr pic.twitter.com/jC6B99esYO — Ninja (@Ninja) December 24, 2018

He sometimes writes about the products on social media. For example, he touted Samsung on Twitter, writing, “One of the best things about partnering with @SamsungMobileUS has been how good fortnite mobile actually is on my Note9 for when I have to take care of things irl like last minute Holiday shopping… Yikes. If you are still shopping I have a hint… ;]”