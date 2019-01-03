Octavia – ‘My 600 Lb Life’: Season 7

Tonight, fans will meet Octavia on the season 7 premiere of My 600 lb Life.

What do we know about Octavia?

According to the synopsis for tonight’s premiere, Octavia has been bed bound for nearly a year when she decides to enlist the help of Dr. Now. Her best friend, however, is enabling her food addiction, and she’s not sure how she can instill new habits with her best friend still in her life.

My 600 lb Life has done a good job of keeping spoilers for this season under wraps, and relatively little is known about Octavia. She has, however, created a Facebook page for fans to follow her journey, which you can check out here.

The page was created on December 27, just as Octavia is gearing up for her episode to be released.

My 600-lb Life premiered on the TLC network in 2012, and has been going strong since. Now in its seventh season, the show follows a year in the life of individuals who are struggling with obesity. It chronicles their weight loss journeys with the help of Houston surgeon Dr. Nowzaradan, often referred to as Dr. Now. Under Dr. Now’s supervision, most of the contestants on My 600 Lb Life follow a strict diet, and undergo gastric bypass surgery or sleeve gastrectomy to help them attain their weight loss goals.

In 2015, the show proved to be such a huge success that a spinoff series was created- My 600 lb Life: Where Are They Now?, which followed some of the people previously featured on My 600 Lb Life.

My 600 Lb Life In the Spotlight

In August of this year, James LB Bonner, who was featured on the show, was found dead at age 30 from a gunshot wound. According to an incident report obtained by People, Bonner was found dead “in a ditch with a gunshot wound by a police officer from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.” He was confirmed dead at the scene.

On August 9, Bonner’s death was ruled a suicide, according to People. TMZ first reported the cause of death. The outlet added that just before his death, he posted a cryptic note on Facebook that read, “I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support throughout my journey…I’ve realized a few things over the last few days and its time that, I face my demons head on.”

He added, “No matter what you change or the efforts you put forth in life, sometimes you just have to take it on the chin and deal with things your own way … Please don’t ever let people you care about not know how you feel.”

On the series, Bonner started at 642 pounds. He eventually dropped down to 316 pounds. During the course of his documented journey, he got sober.

In a statement about Bonner’s death, TLC released a statement that read, “On the show, viewers saw L.B. struggle with obesity following a tragic accident that claimed his right leg. Even though he once weighed 650 pounds, L.B.’s hard work and dedication helped get him in the 200-pound range. His spirit and determination as displayed through his story, quickly made L.B. a fan favorite, and family and friends have taken to L.B.’s Facebook page to commemorate his life.”