Who Is Onyeka Ehie on ‘The Bachelor’? Get to Know the Contestant

The Bachelor season 23 premieres tonight, as 30 female contestants compete for the heart of former NFL player Colton Underwood. The contestants come from diverse backgrounds and interests, including pageant stars, a phlebotomist, and a “sloth.”

One of the ladies hoping to win over Underwood is 24-year-old Onyeka Ehie. Ehie is from Manhattan, Kansas, and works as an IT risk consultant in Dallas, Texas. For her “fun fact,” she told The Bachelor that she has “over a hundred cousins.” Her grandpa, who is from Nigeria, had three wives and 22 children. In her opinion, the worst pick-up line she ever received was “I’ve seen you before… in my dreams.” One look at Ehie’s Instagram account, @onyekaehie, shows she has great fashion sense and a fun-loving personality, so expect her to stand out on the show with great cocktail party outfits and a bright smile.

Ahead of the premiere, Ehie shared a photo of her first introduction to Underwood, after she stepped out of the limo at the Bachelor Mansion. In the photo, she stuns in a sparkly silver spaghetti strap dress and smiles at Underwood, who is holding her hands. In the caption, she joked “Wow. Still can’t believe he eliminated the other 29 girls after this magical moment.”

Here’s what you need to know about Bachelor contestant Onyeka Ehie:

She Has a Masters in Accounting from Kansas State University

On her Linked In page, Ehie writes “I graduated with my masters in accounting in May 2017 and joined a career in IT due to the innovative aspect and opportunity.” She also received her undergraduate education, with an accounting major, at Kansas State. She shows her K-State pride on Instagram, as well as her love for her sorority sisters; she was a member of Ki Beta Phi.

She Has Three Siblings

If Onyeka makes it all the way to hometown dates, Underwood will have three siblings to meet. According to Instagram, she has two sisters, Chinazo (who goes by Naz) and Amara, and a brother, Kezie. They all appear to have a close relationship, and all went to Kansas State. Naz and Onyeka seem especially close – Naz is regularly featured on Onyeka’s Instagram posts, at music festivals and other outings; Onyeka refers to her in one caption as her “bff.”

Ehie’s Parents Got Engaged After 2 Weeks of Dating

On The Bachelor, the dating competition will last approximately three weeks before Underwood will be expected to propose to one of the final women. This might seem like not enough time, but Ehie’s parents, who have been married for 35 years, were dating for even less time before they got engaged. According to ABC,

She’s a Regular at Music Festivals

Based on Ehie’s Instagram posts, she is a fan of music and has attended many of the major music festivals, including Coachella, Buku Music Festival, and Austin City Limits. Her festival outfits are Instagram-perfect; in her last music-festival-located post, at Coachella in April 2018, she wrote “Is it time for another music festival? #chellawithdrawals.”

Tune in to ABC to watch The Bachelor on Mondays at 8pm ET, premiering January 6.