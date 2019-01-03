R. Kelly Girlfriend News: Who Is He Dating Now?

R Kelly, the 51-year-old R&B artist and producer, is not dating anybody publicly at the moment. R. Kelly’s most recent relationship was with 19-year-old model Halle Calhoun, although the two no longer appear to be dating.

According to The Shade Room, Calhoun claims she doesn’t associate with R. Kelly anymore because she “wasn’t with his type of bulls–t he be on.” Calhoun was the first girlfriend that R. Kelly went public with following his divorce with wife Andrea Kelly in 2009. Things looked serious enough between Calhoun and Kelly initially, with the R&B star even throwing her a surprise 22nd birthday party. Things obviously didn’t work out between the two, and now it looks as though Kelly may be flying solo, unless he has a girlfriend whom he is keeping out of the public eye.

Although the rapper doesn’t seem to have a public girlfriend at this time, new allegations of sexual misconduct have surfaced regarding Kelly, which might explain why he is laying low at the moment. A new BBC documentary titled R. Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes featured Kelly’s former manager Rocky Bivens, who claimed he was at the 1994 wedding between the singer, then 27, and late R&B star Aaliyah, who was 15 years old at the time.

According to the documentary, one of the Kelly’s backup dancers claimed to have seen Kelly having sex with Aaliyah when she was just a teen. Claims that Kelly had married the young rap star when she was only 15 date back decades, so it is unclear whether or not the two were intimate before their alleged shotgun wedding or not. Both Kelly and Aaliyah denied that the marriage occurred and even denied that their relationship had ever moved beyond friendship.

R. Kelly has faced numerous allegations of being involved with underage girls throughout his long career. In 2002, a sex tape emerged showing Kelly engaging in sexual intercourse and urinating on an underage girl. Shortly after the tape leaked, police raided his home in Davenport, Florida and found 12 images on a digital camera depicting Kelly “involved in sexual conduct with the female minor.”

‘Surviving R. Kelly’ six-part, 3 night documentary will air on Lifetime. Listen, believe, respect & support these women. #SurvivingRKelly #BlackTwitter Watch on @LifetimeTV:

Parts 1 & 2: 01/03 @ 9/8c

Parts 3 & 4: 01/04 @ 9/8c

Parts 5 & 6: 01/05 @ 9/8c pic.twitter.com/oOlRwBkDlb — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) December 27, 2018

Other explosive claims were made by a woman named Kitti Jones, now 34, who said that the singer sexually abused her while they dated from 2011 to 2013 beginning when she was 27 and he was 44. She claimed Kelly groomed her and took her to his “sex dungeon” where he forced himself on her.

In 1996, Kelly married Andrea Lee, his former backup dancer and mother to his three children. In 2005, he and his wife separated after a physical altercation, and Lee later filed for divorce in 2006. In 2018, Lee alleged that Kelly physically abused her during their marriage, claiming he assaulted her in the back of his Hummer and left her hogtied in bed” several times.

All of the allegations mentioned above, as well as the newest accusations against R. Kelly may explain why he is laying low for the time being, especially in light of the BBC documentary and the allegations against him regarding Aaliyah.

