Rabbit on ‘The Masked Singer’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The rabbit is back for another week of The Masked Singer. For the second time ever, the masked celebrity will take the stage to show off his vocal skills in the hopes of winning the reality series.

What do we know about the rabbit? What are the clues for the rabbit, and what are the top guesses for his identity?

Read on.

1. He ‘Pops up’ Here and There

So far, we’ve gotten a handful of clues about the identity of the rabbit.

When he first took to the stage, he shared, “I’ve spent most of my life on stage, but I was never alone” and “synchronized singing was my forte.” The rabbit added that he now “pops up” here and there, meaning he was likely part of a pop group, and still has somewhat of a career going.

He added a big clue when he said, “the last man standing, it’s gonna be me.” Many people may recall the song “It’s Gonna Be Me” from NSYNC’s second studio album, No Strings Attached.

As Robin Thicke pointed out last week, the rabbit certainly appears to be a seasoned performer with a strong stage presence.

2. Most People Agree the Rabbit Is Either Joey Fatone or JC Chasez

The votes are in, and most people agree that the rabbit is either Joey Fatone or JC Chasez.

Gold Derby, for one, is on team Joey Fatone.

They note that Fatone was part of the boy band from 1995 to 2002, and since singing with the group, he has gone on to host game shows like “The Price Is Right Live!” and “The Singing Bee.” He has even hosted cooking shows like “Rewrapped.”

Good Housekeeping, meanwhile, contends that the rabbit is JC Chasez. They note that the height of the rabbit seems to be rather tall, and JC is an impressive 5’11”.

3. He Wears a White Straight Jacket

EXCLUSIVE: Joey Fatone says he’s not the Rabbit on ‘The Masked Singer’ https://t.co/uFfFjnjhd7 pic.twitter.com/XVqAxQ3UEY — Page Six (@PageSix) January 14, 2019

The clue of the white straight jacket could be bigger than we think. As Good Housekeeping points out, JC released a debut solo album in 2003. On the front of the album, he is wearing a white straight jacket.

The jacket, Good Housekeeping states, is “very, very similar looking to what the Rabbit donned on the first night of competition.”

4. He Sang ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ on the Second Episode of the Show

On the second episode of The Masked Singer, the rabbit sang Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca”. The video currently has 812k views on Youtube.

Thousands of people have commented on the video with their predictions about the identity of the rabbit. One woman wrote, “It’s Joey Fatone. No one will convince me otherwise. The way he says ‘rain, pain, brain’ sounded so similar to his speaking voice. I knew my childhood skill of being able to recognize each Nsync member by breath would come in handy one day.”

Another commented, “Joey Fatone. The clues fit. The voice fits. The body type fits. And he’s totally the kind of fun loving guy I could see agreeing to a show like this.”

5. Nicole Thinks It’s Magician Chris Angel

Nicole Scherzinger, for one, is convinced the man under the mask is Chris Angel. She thinks the straight jacket, as well as the reference to “popping up here and there” screams magician.

The other clues, however, don’t seem to quite fit.

Angel is an illusionist and magician and grew up in New York City. He’s hosted stage shows like Criss Angel Magicjam, Mindfreak Live!, and The Supernaturalists.

Angel has received recognition for his work; he won the International Magician Society’s Magician of the Year Award in 2001, 2004, 2005, and 2008.