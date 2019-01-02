WATCH: Gillian Anderson Embarrasses Her Son in New ‘Sex Education’ Trailer

X-Files star and fan favorite Gillian Anderson returns to small screens this January in Netflix’s latest dramedy Sex Education. Anderson plays Jean Milburn, a sex therapist and mother to blundering teen Otis (Ender’s Game‘s Asa Butterfield). Otis follows in his mom’s footsteps when he sets up an underground sex therapy clinic at school along with his rebellious friend Maeve. Created by Laurie Nunn, the show’s eight-episode first season will be chock-full of witty takes on teenage friendships, lives, identity, and sexuality.

Check out the show’s first official trailer:

What’s the Show About?

Set in Moordale, a fictional English town, 16-year-old Otis is a well-educated, but awkward high school kid who’s constantly inundated with pamphlets, videos and sex-ed talks thanks to his mother’s profession. When his home life hits the rumor mill at school, he decides to harness it for good, setting up a sex therapy clinic of his own with bad-girl Maeve in hopes of rising in the ranks and navigating the unsettling world of teenage sexuality. Like any good coming-of-age tale, Otis discovers more about himself and realizes he might be in need of some help himself.

Anderson’s character is funny and observant, and seemingly has no filter when it comes to her line of work and asking those around her about their personal lives. Her forwardness coincidentally causes Otis to become sexually repressed. Soon, Jean questions her own parenting style when observing how it has affected Otis, though she still chooses to speak to her son like an adult and not shield him from anything. (But what teenage boy wants to listen to his mom talk about sex? Prepare to squirm, viewers!)

Otis remains fearful of sex thanks in part to his overexposure on the topic, but also from the shock of walking in on his dad, another sex therapist, cheating on his mom with a therapy client. Let’s go on record and say this isn’t a show anyone should watch with their parents, OK?

Who Else Stars?

Sex Education co-stars newbies Chaneil Kular as Anwar, and Emma Mackey as the clinic’s mastermind Maeve. Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimee-Lou Wood, and Connor Swindells also star as some of Otis’ Moordale classmates.

Shot in Wales, England, the series was written by Nunn, executive produced by Jamie Campbell, and co-executive produced by Sian Robins-Grace. It’s a production of Eleven Film for Netflix and was directed by Ben Taylor (Catastrophe) and Kate Herron.

Following the end of her flagship series The X-Files (which Anderson has stated “It’s time to hang up Scully’s hat”), the actress has stayed busy. She will voice Captain MacLaren in the upcoming 2020 video game Squadron 42, alongside other voice actors Mark Hamill, John Rhys-Davies, Gary Oldman, Henry Cavill, and Mark Strong. In 2019, she’ll appear in David Wnendt’s The Sunlit Night which according to Variety “follows American painter Frances and émigré Yasha — an unlikely pair who find each other in the Arctic circle. Frances has arrived to jumpstart her career while Yasha has come to bury his father in the land of the Vikings.” Jenny Slate will star and produce, and co-starring with Anderson are Alex Sharp and Zach Galifianakis.

Sex Education premieres January 11 on Netflix.

