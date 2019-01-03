WATCH: Slim Jxmmi Involved in Bloody Brawl [Graphic]

Slim Jxmmi, one half of Rae Sremmurd, was involved in a street fight in New Zealand. You can watch the graphic video above. It doesn’t appear as though Swae Lee was involved and may have not even been with the crew at the time of the fight.

According to TMZ, Jxmmi and his crew were walking in downtown Auckland on Thursday afternoon when the fight broke out. The site reported that the brawl started after someone was filming the group.

“Witnesses say they heard a bottle break in the skirmish and saw someone wielding it as a weapon. Jxmmi was seen afterward talking to police with blood on his body, and one person was reportedly taken to the Auckland City Hospital with stab wounds,” TMZ reports.

Police have not yet identified the person who was stabbed, nor the person responsible for stabbing the victim. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unclear at this time.

An investigation is underway.

Neither Jxmmi nor Swae Lee have publicly commented on the brawl. However, a few hours ago, Jxmmi posted a video on his Instagram story with a bag of ice on his wrist.

“Ice on my wrist,” he can be heard saying, as he moved his arm up and down.

Swae Lee’s last Instagram post was about 19 hours ago (though it’s unclear if the post was uploaded before or after the brawl broke out).

“Overseas Bag secured. 6 shows in Australia. 2 shows in Japan. 1 show in China. 1 show in Thailand,” he captioned a series of photos.

Swae Lee also has several posts on his Instagram story. It appeared as though he was on a flight to New Zealand yesterday, suggesting that he recently arrived in the island nation. A few hours ago, he uploaded a video of a track on his computer that appears to be new.

“Just made this hoe,” he captioned the video.

No further details about the brawl have been released.