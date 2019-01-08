‘Married at First Sight’ Season 8: Stephanie and AJ

Married at First Sight is in its eighth season, with four new couples for fans to meet.

Those couples are Stephanie and AJ, Jasmine and Will, Kate and Luke, and Kristine and Keith.

What do we know about our first couple, Stephanie and AJ? Stephanie works as a financial consultant, while AJ is the president and CEO of a staffing and recruiting company called Future Force Talent Connection.

Stephanie is on the quest to find someone who treats her like her father treats her mother. At 35-years-old, she says she is ready to settle down and get married. Lifetime writes, “She is looking for a man who will be the missing piece to her life and be someone to share experiences with as a team.”

AJ, meanwhile, is 37, and was born and raised in Riverhead, NY. His parents were high school sweethearts, and he is inspired by their romance. Now that he is in a place where he’s comfortable in his career, he hopes to settle down with the right woman. AJ is a self-proclaimed foodie and adrenaline junkie.

During the season premiere, Stephanie and AJ got married. The two seemed to enjoy the kiss they shared, going for it with “passion and emotion”, in the words of AJ.

Both AJ and Stephanie’s families seemed extremely supportive of them tying the knot. For now, things seem to be going strong. But will the couple continue to flourish? Will AJ’s goofiness match Stephanie’s excitement over saying “I Do”?

Previews for the season show Stephanie and AJ hitting a bump in the road, but we hope they can overcome that and potentially spend a happy life together.

What other couples will be paired by Dr. Jessica Griffin, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Pastor Calvin Roberson this season?

We’ve got Will Guess and Jasmine McGriff, Luke Cuccurullo and Kate Sisk, and Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth.

Will is 37 and has been looking forward to marriage his whole life. Jasmine, 29, is hoping to find her “Barack Obama”.

Kate is 27 and was raised with her two brothers. Her parents divorced last year which has made it difficult for her to maintain positive views on relationships. She hopes she will find a perfect partner in Luke, 30, who grew up in a family where his parents were divorced at a very young age. Luke graduated from Rowan University with a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering. He works for GEI.

Last are Kristine and Keith. Kristine was born and raised in Philadelphia, and her parents have been married for over 35 years. She is a residential real estate agent while her new husband, Keith, is a patient care technician who specializes in kidney dialysis. He was raised in Philadelphia by his grandmother; his parents were never together, according to Lifetime.

Be sure to tune into the new season of Married at First Sight tonight on Lifetime at 8pm ET/PT.