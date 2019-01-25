Who’s the New Xelayan Security Chief on ‘The Orville?’ Is Talla Replacing Alara?

You may notice that a new Xelayan is possibly joining the crew of The Orville in tonight’s episode, which seems a little fast since Alara (portrayed by Halston Sage) just left a couple weeks ago. Is Talla (played by Jessica Szohr) replacing Alara? This post has minor spoilers for tonight’s episode.

So far, signs are pointing to yes on that one, although Fox hasn’t addressed this question directly. Fox did confirm with ComicBook.com that “Home” was Sage’s last episode as a series regular. However, that’s a rather specific way to word the response, which makes me wonder if we may see Alara again as a special guest on The Orville at some point in the future.

On IMDB, Jessica Szohr is listed as portraying Talla on The Orville for the rest of the season, so it looks like she’s going to be a series regular. And since she’s playing a Xelayan, the same species as Alara, it’s a safe bet to see her as a “replacement” of sorts for Alara’s character. Here’s Szohr during a table read in March:

Szohr has already made a name for herself outside of the show. At 10, she was in a national ad campaign for Quaker Oats and was also in print ads for Kohl’s. She’s also been featured in ads for Crate & Barrel, Mountain Dew, Sears, Jockey, and JanSport. Her many TV credits include Shameless (Nessa), Twin Peaks Season 3 (Renee), Kingdom (Laura), Complications (Gretchen), Gossip Girl (Vanessa Abrams), CSI Miami, What About Brian (Laura), and more.

On Instagram and Twitter, Szohr hasn’t revealed much of anything about her role on The Orville, so it’s supposed to be a surprise for fans. (At least until Tom Costantino, editor for The Orville, dropped the news on Twitter yesterday.)

Some fans may be disappointed about seeing a new Xelayan joining the ranks so quickly, with Alara just leaving last week. At the end of Season 2 Episode 3, we learned that Alara had decided to leave The Orville and go back to her homeworld to live with her family. She and her father reconciled after being at odds nearly her entire life because she was viewed as intellectually disabled and he disapproved of her decision to join the Orville. But now that he finally sees her for her true worth, she wants to go back to her homeworld and build a strong foundation with her family.

It was rumored for months before last week’s episode that Sage/Alara might be leaving The Orville. Exactly why isn’t known, but it appears there may have been scheduling conflicts for Sage that prevented her from continuing the show. According to TrekMovie.com, Sage was filming The Last Summer for Netflix, where she stars alongside K.J. Apa (Archie from Riverdale), at the same time that The Orville was filming. This might have been part of the reason we likely won’t see Sage any more this season.

David A. Goodman, Brannon Braga, and Jon Cassar were asked point blank in Comic Con 2018 if Halston Sage was still on the show and if Szohr was possibly taking her place. See their reaction below, starting at 8:39:

Their answers weren’t conclusive. “I think that’s really a question for Seth… I think you’re going to be interested in seeing what we do for both of those characters. And I don’t want to spoil it. … It’s unexpected. … What happens with those two characters is unexpected and I don’t want to ruin it. This is a very important piece of our storytelling… If you tell too much, the audience experience can really be ruined.”

“There’s a big surprise this season.”

But don’t worry about Halston Sage, who plays Alara. She’s posting happily from the beach while everyone’s worried about her character’s future.

So Fox has been pretty tight-lipped about Alara’s future, but it’s safe to say that Talla is indeed replacing Alara, at least for the time being. Not only is she Xelayan, but she’s also the new Chief of Security. What happens after that remains to be seen.

