‘The Titan Games’ Cast Spoilers – Episode 3

The Titan Games, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s reality competition show for NBC, continues tonight with a new episode at 8/7c.According to NBC, the show “will offer everyday people the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in epic head-to-head challenges designed to test the mind, body and heart.” 6 Titans have already emerged victorious.

According to an exclusive first-look that Men’s Health got at the entire contestant list, a total of 64 contestants will appear on the show throughout the season; they’re being referred to as “DJ’s 64.” Tonight, four new male and four new female competitors step into the arena for a chance to join the already-crowned Titans in the “Battle of the Titans” at the end of the season.

Here are the 8 contestants you can expect to watch compete on the show tonight, and what you need to know about them:

Maximus Okaye (Los Angeles, CA)

Maximus’ parents are Nigerian immigrants, and he works as an investment management analyst.

Of his competition against Frank Sansonetti tonight, Maximus said on Instagram “Easily one of the hardest competitions on the show and my brother @frank_sansonetti and I leave it all out there! Going in to this we became friends, but in the arena we had to bring it!”

Frank Sansonetti (Staten Island, NY)

Frank has been a New York firefighter for the last 15 years; his firehouse is directly across from the Freedom Towers in New York City. He is the father of twins, a boy and girl.

Jasmin Guinn (El Sobrante, CA)

Jasmin played basketball and ran track in college, and is also a talented artist; she works as a motion graphic designer.

Jasmin will be competing against Ashley Huhn tonight and said on Instagram “You won’t want to miss this battle. I’m telling you, it’s about to go down!”

Erin Lavoie (Spokane, WA)

Erin has a Guiness World Record under her belt for chopping down Christmas trees in 2 minutes and is a professional timbersport athlete as a “World Champion Lumberjill.” The 36-year-old referred to the Titan arena as “possibly the coolest playground ever.”

Erin competes against Jess Griffith tonight.

Jess Griffith (Ozark, MO)

Jess is a former ER trauma nurse and currently works as a nutrition specialist so that she can “help people who wanted to help themselves.” She is 27 years old.

Jess competes against Erin Lavoie tonight.

Ashley Huhn (Denver, Colorado)

Reflecting back on her life “10 months ago,” the special ed teacher and soccer coach wrote on Instagram “I was a fairly shy 6th grade teacher in Texas who got a random call from a Denver high school principal for an interview… an interview that led to ‘can you be here in two weeks?… oh and can you coach soccer?’ Id dreamed of living in Colorado for over 20 years and how that resume got on my principal’s desk is beyond me. In that same week an NBC producer called out of nowhere to talk to me about @therock ‘s new show @nbctitangames … I said sure but never imagined I’d be one of dj’s 64. It was an experience that has absolutely changed the course of my life.”

Josh Ingraham (Cleveland, OH)

Josh was a luxury suite chef for the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins, and is now an executive chef for the Cleveland Clinic. Working in the food industry, he started gaining weight but recommitted to a healthy and physically fit lifestyle. He is also a dad.

Christopher Watts (Kabul, Afghanistan)

Watt is from Kentucky; he fought in Iraq before he was injured by explosions. He now works as a personal security contractor Of getting to be one of Johnson’s chosen 64, Watts wrote on Instagram “Could not have been anymore honored to be a part of this journey that @therock and @nbctitangames have created.”

