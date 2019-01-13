‘True Detective’ Season 3 Episode Guide

After a polarizing second season, HBO’s True Detective is back for a third round of bizarre crime drama this time starring Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, House of Cards, Green Book), Stephen Dorff (Somewhere, Immortals), Carmen Ejogo (Selma, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), and Ray Fisher. The story will take place in the Ozarks over three distinct time periods, as two partnered detectives investigate an eerie case involving two missing children.

Ali will play the lead role of detective Wayne Hays, while Dorff will play his partner detective Roland West. Ejogo plays Amelia Reardon, an Arkansas schoolteacher with a connection to the missing children in 1980. Fisher will play Henry Hays, a son of Wayne Hays.

The season premieres tonight, January 13, 2019 on HBO, HBO NOW, HBO GO and HBO On Demand. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

Time takes everything but the truth. Starring Mahershala Ali, #TrueDetective Season 3 premieres January 13 at 9pm on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/6bhNYND45t — True Detective (@TrueDetective) December 11, 2018

Here’s the Full Episode Guide to True Detective Season 3

Anthology series creator Nic Pizzolatto has written eight episodes for the season, co-writing Episode 4 with David Milch. Season 3 will also mark Pizzolatto’s directorial debut; Jeremy Saulnier (Hold the Dark, Green Room) will also lend a hand directing a couple of episodes.

Episode 1: “The Great War and Modern Memory” — Directed by Jeremy Saulnier and written by Nic Pizzolatto. Airs January 13, 2019.

“The disappearance of a young Arkansas boy and his sister in 1980 triggers vivid memories and enduring questions for retired detective Wayne Hays, who worked the case 35 years ago with his then-partner Roland West. What started as a routine case becomes a long journey to dissect the crime and make sense of it.”

Episode 2: “Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye” — Directed by Saulnier and written by Pizzolatto. Airs January 13, 2019.

“Hays looks back at the aftermath of the 1980 Purcell case in West Finger, AR, including possible evidence left behind at the Devil’s Den, an outdoor hangout for local kids. As attention focuses on two conspicuous suspects–Brett Woodard, a solitary vet and trash collector, and Ted LaGrange, an ex-con with a penchant for children–the parents of the missing kids, Tom and Lucy Purcell, receive a cryptic note from an anonymous source.”

Episode 3: “The Big Never” — Directed by Daniel Sackheim and written by Pizzolatto. Airs January 20, 2019.

Episode 4: “The Hour and the Day” — Directed by Pizzolatto and written by David Milch and Pizzolatto. Airs January 27, 2019.

Episode 5: “If You Have Ghosts” — Written by Pizzolatto. Airs February 3, 2019.

Episode 6: “Hunters in the Dark” — Written by Pizzolatto and Graham Gordy. Airs February 10, 2019.

Episode 7: “The Final Country” — Written by Pizzolatto. Airs February 17, 2019.

Episode 8: “Now Am Found” — Written by Pizzolatto. Airs February 24, 2019.

Who Else Stars in True Detective‘s Third Season?

According to HBO, Additional cast members will include Josh Hopkins, as Jim Dobkins, a private attorney in Fayetteville, Ark. involved in deposing state police detectives in an ongoing investigation. Scoot McNairy is Tom, a father who suffers a terrible loss which ties his fate to that of two state police detectives over ten years. Mamie Gummer stars as Lucy Purcell, a young mother of two at the center of a tragic crime. Additional support throughout the season will come from Jodi Balfour, Lonnie Chavis, Ray Fisher, Michael Greyeyes, Jon Tenney, Rhys Wakefield, Sarah Gadon, Emily Nelson, Brandon Flynn, and Michael Graziadei.

