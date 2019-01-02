How to Watch ‘Lethal Weapon’ Season 3 Episode 10 Online

The winter premiere of Lethal Weapon‘s season 3 airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the Fox network. For those who do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for ways to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

“There Will Be Bud” is the title of episode 10 from season 3, which airs tonight, on January 1, 2019. The official plot description reads, “Cole finds himself on the rebound after Natalie’s engagement; Murtaugh worries about the connection between the murder he’s investigating and a new opportunity for Trish to serve as co-counsel on a high-profile lawsuit with Leo Getz.” Next week, episode 11, which is titled “Dial M for Murtaugh”, is described as this, “Murtaugh takes a family vacation but is pulled back into work when he witnesses an alleged abduction; Erica’s mother comes to town and stirs things up.”

Episode 12 is titled “The Roger and Me” and it airs on January 15, 2019. The plot synopsis of the episode reads, “Murtaugh and Cole investigate the murder of an underground MMA fighter; Trish is unfulfilled by her practice and considers running for public office; Cole and Erica try to keep things casual and uncomplicated, but their plan backfires.”

According to Meaww, on tonight’s episode, Cole is seeing a girl named Julia. In addition, Erica’s mom, Senator Malick, comes to town to stir up some drama. Other guest stars on tonight’s episode include Nishi Munshi as Erica, Sean Blakemore as Barrett, Anna Khaja as Senator Malick, and Cliff Chamberlain as Stuart Steven.

In October 2018, it was reported that star Damon Wayans was quitting Lethal Weapon, according to Deadline. Wayans said that after season 3, he is done with the show for “personal reasons” because he is a 58-year-old diabetic and the 16-hour work days aren’t easy for him to carry out. Wayans also said, “I’m gonna return to the stage and try to find my smile again … I think you have to look yourself in the eye and go, ‘Who are you?’ And it can’t all be about work. You know, I’m from a big family, a loving family, and I haven’t seen them. All the family gatherings — I’m too tired [or] can’t because it conflicts with work. I have seven grandkids. I’ve been missing recitals and graduations, and to me it’s not worth it.”

Fans will have to wait and see how the show has Wayans exit the series.