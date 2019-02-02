How to Stream & Download 2 Chainz’s ‘Rap or Go to the League’

2Chainz is set to release his fifth studio album tonight. Titled Rap or Go to the League, the album, which is executive produced by LeBron James, was preceded by the lead single “Girl’s Best Friend.”
Rap or Go to the League will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (February 28) or midnight ET on Friday (March 1) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.
Apple Music
You will be able to stream 2 Chainz’s debut album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.
If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.
Spotify
Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, 2 Chainz’s Rap or Go to the League will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.
Tidal
2 Chainz’s fifth album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.
Preview
2 Chainz announced Rap or Go to the League shortly after he released his EP The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It. “With the height of racial tensions in America, felt I should do my part in explaining some of the brain washing formulas used in my community,” he tweeted. “This next album not only touches on those who did succeed thru entertainment but those who didn’t! Welcome to Rap or Go to the League!”
The album includes 14 tracks and guest verses from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, Chance The Rapper and Young Thug. Check it out below.
1. Forgiven (featuring Marsha Ambrosius)
2. Threat 2 Society
3. Money In the Way
4. Statute of Limitations
5. High Top Versace (featuring Young Thug)
6. Whip (featuring Travis Scott)
7. NCAA
8. Momma I Hit a Lick (featuring Kendrick Lamar)
9. Rule the World (featuring Ariana Grande)
10. Girl’s Best Friend (featuring Ty Dolla $ign)
11. 2 Dollar Bill (featuring E-40 & Lil Wayne)
12. I Said Me
13. I’m Not Crazy, Life Is (featuring Chance The Rapper & Kodak Black)
14. Sam
According to a press release, the title of the album is meant to “challenge the notion that the only way out of the inner city is either to become a rapper or a ball player.” The theme of the album is “celebrating black excellence and focusing on the power of education and entrepreneurship.” The press release also revealed that James will be an executive producer on the album.