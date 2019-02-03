Andre 3000: Will He Be at Super Bowl? Where Is Outkast Rapper?

Unless there is a major surprise, Andre 3000 is unlikely to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta. Where is the former Outkast member and what is he up to now?

The Atlanta native is mostly focusing on his acting career while his former partner Big Boi continues making music. Andre 3000 stars in High Life a new horror film that will be released in the United States on April 12th. He makes a brief cameo in the movie trailer.

“This mission can turn our shame into some type of glory,” Andre says in the trailer, per Pitchfork. “I can’t do this flying around no more.”

Watch the full High Life trailer below.

Andre 3000 released two new songs on Mother’s Day of 2018. The songs can be found on Soundcloud and fans will notice a major difference from his former music. The song “Look Ma No Hands” is more than 17 minutes long and has a jazz feel to it. Andre 3000’s Instagram page has six posts all from May 13th when the two songs were released.

During a 2015 interview on The Dan Le Betard Show, Big Boi noted Outkast had previously turned down the Super Bowl halftime show because the NFL wanted the group to shorten their songs.

“[Andre] didn’t want to cut the songs; he wanted to do the full songs,” Big Boi said, per Billboard. “He said, ‘Nah, can’t do it.'”

Vegas Had a Prop Bet on Andre 3000 Joining Big Boi at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Fans had an opportunity to bet on whether Andre 3000 would join Big Boi at the Super Bowl halftime show. It would make sense given Outkast’s Atlanta ties, but Andre 3000 has remained focused on his acting career as Big Boi continues to play music.

Vegas expected Andre 3000 not to be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with -2026 odds he would not perform, per Action Network. Andre 3000 had +1069 odds that he would make a surprise appearance at the halftime show.

Big Boi not only remains a nationally recognized artist but a major part of the Atlanta music scene. Andre 3000 continues to focus on solo projects including fashion and acting. Big Boi noted he is open to making another OutKast album whenever Andre 3000 is ready.

“I’ve always said, whenever ‘Dre is ready, I’m always ready,” Big Boi said in a 2017 Atlanta Journal-Constitution interview. “Right now he’s focusing on different things, and we respect that as a brotherhood. We text each other every other day. That’s my brother. We’ve done everything there is to do in music. We won the highest prize, we sold the most records. We started when we were 17 years old — let the man breathe a little bit.”

Will Outkast Ever Get Back Together & Make Another Album?

Despite Big Boi’s prodding, it does not appear that there is another Outkast album on the horizon anytime soon. The two remain on good terms, but Andre 3000 seems content pursuing his other interests. During a 2017 Complex interview, Andre 3000 explained he is content not rapping again.