Does Bette Midler Have Kids?

Bette Midler is set to perform at the 2019 Academy Awards. She will be performing “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from the Mary Poppins Returns soundtrack, which is one of five nominees for Best Original Song. Given her prime time exposure, some viewers may be wondering whether the beloved entertainer has any children. Does Better Midler have kids?

Midler has one daughter, an actress named Sophie von Haselberg. Sophie was born on November 14, 1986 to Midler and her husband Martin von Haselberg. The latter is best known for being part of the British comedy duo the Kipper Kids. At an early age, Sophie decided she wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become an actress.

Midler Has a Daughter Named Sophie von Haselberg Who Is Also an Actress

She made her film debut in the 1991 romance Frankie and Johnny, and rose to fame after she appeared in the 2015 drama Irrational Man with Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone. The film’s director, Woody Allen, praised Sophie for having the natural charisma of her mother, and said that he actually expanded her role as a result.

“She’s wonderful. She came in with a lot of other women that read and she’s the spitting image of her [mother] and she was just good,” Allen told Showbiz 411. “I thought she was so good that I combined her part. There was another part too and when I gave her the role, then I dropped the other character out of the movie and worked it so that she could have a double role, so could appear more frequently ’cause she was impressive… She projects intelligence because she’s intelligent.”

Von Haselberg Has Appeared In ‘House of Cards’ & ‘American Crime Story’

Sophie has continued to act in films like Equity and Ask for Jane, but she’s found her greatest success on television, where she has starred in HBO films and an acclaimed miniseries. She played Nicole De Bello in the 2017 biopic The Wizard of Lies and Linda Elwell in FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. She’s also appeared in select episodes of the Netflix political drama House of Cards.

Speaking with Interview Magazine, Sophie spoke about the difficulty of forging her own path as an actress. “I’ve definitely been in for auditions where people have been like, ‘Oh, you could play Bette Midler in a biopic.’ And I’m like, ‘Ha-ha-ha.’ In other auditions, people know. I like to think that because I went to school and I’ve been out for three years and I’ve done enough projects that I’m proud of, hopefully that’s not the first thing on people’s minds. But I understand that obviously that’s always going to be a factor, and so be it.”

“[Growing up,] I didn’t watch all of my mother’s movies by any means,” Sophie added. “She didn’t really bring her work home in that way; she was not a person who was standing around always talking about what she was working on and how excited she was for me to see it… Now I’ve seen a bunch of them. Watching my mom is a really emotional experience for me.”