Big Boi Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is He?

Big Boi is set to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show with Maroon 5 and Travis Scott. Big Boi is a native of the host city, Atlanta, and is best known for being one half of the legendary music duo OutKast. Given his halftime appearance, some viewers may be wondering how tall the rapper is, and how old he is given his legendary status.

According to Healthy Celeb, Big Boi, born Antwan Patton, is 5’6″. For comparison, his OutKast partner Andre 3000 is 5’10”. Big Boi will also be the shortest performer onstage during the Super Bowl halftime show. Maroon 5 front-man Adam Levine stands at an impressive 6’0″, while Travis Scott is 5’10”. Healthy Celeb also states that Big Boi weighs 90 kgs, or 198 Ibs.

Big Boi Is 5’6″ & Will Be the Shortest Performer Onstage During the Halftime Show

Big Boi is 44 years old. He was born on February 1, 1975, which means he just recently celebrated his birthday. He’s been rapping since he was a teenager, and made his record debut in 1994 with OutKast’s Southernplayalisticadillacmusik. The duo would go on to win 6 Grammy Awards between 1994 and 2006, including a 2004 Grammy for Album of the Year, which was only the second time a rap album has received such an honor. Big Boi was 29 at the time.

Big Boi has also released three studio albums as a solo artist, starting with 2010’s Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty, and continuing on through to 2017’s Boomiverse. In a recent interview with Billboard, Big Boi talked about growing older in rap music, and how the genre has gone through changes since he first arrived on the scene. “It’s not about who can rap the best anymore; it’s about who’s making the best jam,” he said. “The sh*t might be the simplest sh*t in the world, but motherf**kers will sing it word for word. You don’t have to be rappity-rap-rap rapping all the godd**n time.”

Big Boi Is 44 Years Old & Has Been Rapping Since He Was a Teenager

When asked what motivates him to keep making music, Big Boi credited his passion for the art form as well as his children. “I always want to hear what I’m going to do next. I thrive off music,” he revealed. “If I don’t listen to music, I’m like a plant without sunlight: I get down. So I’m always trying to search for what’s next… My only competition is myself. Where I’m at now, I’ve done so much and covered so much ground, I just want to outdo myself and not rely on past records. I want to sound like something else other than what I’ve already done.”

‘My kids have been instrumental in helping turn me on to new sh*t,” he added. “My daughter turned me on to The Weeknd. My sons turned me on to Young Thug. They’ve been my secret A&Rs for a long time… They’ve got pretty good taste. A lot of that sh*t, though, I can’t get all the way into. I’m like, ‘What’s he saying?'”

Big Boi released two promotional singles ahead of his Super Bowl appearance. The first is titled “Doin’ It” while the second is titled “Return of the Dope Boi” and features a guest verse from fellow Atlanta rapper Killer Mike.