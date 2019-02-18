Colton Underwood Sexually Harassed By Fans at Charity Event

Colton Underwood, this season’s star of The Bachelor, left a charity event in Pacific Beach after he was “touched inappropriately,” according to a story he shared on his Instagram account. The former San Diego Charger was hosting an event at Mavericks Beach Club last Wednesday to raise money for his Legacy Foundation, a non-profit founded in 2015 to help people living with cystic fibrosis.

He posted about the incident on his Instagram account, saying somebody crossed a personal line and touched him inappropriately. “I’m sorry if you didn’t get a picture at the event last night, but at one point during the event I was grabbed and touched inappropriately while people were throwing cameras in my face,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood: ‘I was grabbed and touched inappropriately’ at charity event pic.twitter.com/5eYUxpwbIW — Arthur R. Stevens (@witham_bridget) February 15, 2019

“I am the type of person who would have stood in line for hours to make sure anyone who supported the event got a picture, but once that happened I had to do what was best for me as a human being,” he continued. “I hope we run into each other at another event or on the street and I can take the time to say hello. Thank you again for coming to support Legacy and the fight against CF.”

Underwood did not identify the person (or persons) who assaulted him, but he did write that he “didn’t sign up to be a piece of meat or a zoo animal.”

Some former Bachelor stars were in attendance, including Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen, Blake Horstmann and Tanner Tolbert. Underwood had recently addressed sexual assault on The Bachelor after one of the contestants revealed she was drugged and raped in college.

“I have had a situation in my past where I was in a relationship in which she was sexually abused,” Underwood said. “For me, that was the hardest thing I ever had to watch. … Going through something with someone. Looking in their eyes and knowing the pain associated with it, (but) who am I to feel the pain because I wasn’t the victim?”

The 23rd season of The Bachelor is coming to a close, and as the season’s end draws closer, the drama continues to intensify. Last week’s episode involved several ladies leaving the show, including one that left voluntarily and a few that were told to go home after a long-standing feud escalated.

This season of the show has put a lot of emphasis on Underwood’s virginity as well. Underwood revealed that he is a virgin while he was a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in July. He has long been vocal about his choice to remain abstinent throughout the season; earlier in the season, Underwood commented on his virginity, stating: “I am a virgin, but that’s just a small part of who I am.”

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network to continue following Underwood’s story.

