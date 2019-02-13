Denise Richards’ Daughters With Ex-Husband Charlie Sheen

On season 9 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards joins in as a new cast member. She and her then-boyfriend, Aaron Phypers, actually decide to get married on the show, so she surely brings excitement to the show. But, Richards is more than just a pretty face and a fierce figure. She is also a mother and a woman who believes in family. Prior to marrying Phypers, Richards adopted a girl named Eloise in 2011, as reported by The Inquistr. And, before Eloise, Richards was married to ex-husband Charlie Sheen, with whom she had two daughters. Richards was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 – 2006 and together, they had daughters Lola and Sam.

Richards actually filed for divorce from Sheen when she was pregnant with their second child, according to Romper. At the time, Richards claimed that Sheen was unstable and violent, with an addiction to gambling and sex workers. Since the split, Richards and Sheen appear to be amicable. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sheen even wished her the best in being on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Sheen also told Extra, “It’s fabulous, good for her. I guess I will have to tune in now.”

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Richards confirmed that her kids will be on RHOBH. She also explained why she decided to film her Malibu wedding to Phypers. She revealed, “This is a fun show and it’s very also entertaining and we’re all pretty open. That’s why I chose to even film my wedding. We didn’t set out to film the wedding. We weren’t sure when we were going to get married and we both said, my husband and I, if we’re filming the show we would do it because otherwise, how could I say that I’m doing a reality show if I’m not going to show certain parts of my life? So I’m pretty open on it.”

According to People, after Richards and Phypers tied the knot, ex-husband Charlie Sheen stated publicly that he wished them the best. Phypers was previously married to Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan.