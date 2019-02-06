Will Cop Shows ‘FBI’ or ‘The Rookie’ Air Tonight? 2/5/2019

The State of the Union Address was previously postponed and now it will air tonight, on February 5, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Because of this, regular programming on several channels is canceled or interrupted. Many shows will resume airing new episodes next week, on February 12th, instead of tonight. This Is Us, New Amsterdam, NCIS, and Lethal Weapon are just a few of these shows. But, for those of you into the new hit shows FBI and The Rookie, you may be wondering about their show schedules. Read on below for the rundown on what times their upcoming episodes air, episode descriptions and the details on both of their postponements.

“FBI” TV Show Time

FBI will not air an episode at all tonight because of the State of the Union Address. Its normal time slot is on Tuesday nights, on the CBS network, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. The show’s next new episode will be episode 13, which is titled “Partners in Crime” and it will air next week, on February 12, 2019, in its regular time slot. The plot description of this episode reads, “Maggie and OA must find a couple that is responsible for a spree of violent armed robberies that led to the death of an off-duty police officer.”

Episode 14, which is titled “Exposed”, will air on February 19, 2019 and the episode synopsis states, “After an investigative journalist is murdered, the team uncovers information linking the suspect to past cases; the victim’s death strikes a chord with Maggie, leaving her desperate for answers in regard to a traumatic event in her personal life.” The 15th episode is called “Scorched Earth” and it will broadcast on February 26th.

“The Rookie” Schedule

A new episode of The Rookie will not be airing tonight either. Its usual time slot, on the ABC network, of 10 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday nights will be taken over by the State of the Union Address. Next week, The Rookie will return with a new episode titled “Heartbreak”. The plot description of the episode reads, “The team is on high alert during the most dangerous day of the year, Valentine’s Day; officer Nolan invites everyone over for a party now that he is single.”

The State of the Union Address was supposed to air on a previous date, so many shows were already postponed. Because of the date change, they were all put off yet again. Surely, fans awaiting some of their favorite shows are getting impatient.

When it comes to the primetime networks, CBS, NBC and ABC all have a two-hour time slot allotted for the SOTU, from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/6 – 8 p.m. PT/8 – 10 p.m. CT. Meanwhile, the Fox network only has an hour and a half time slot open, ending at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. CT.