Kenan Thompson Wife Christina Evangeline: What You Need to Know

Kenan Thompson and wife Christina Evangeline have been married since November, 2011, and the couple share two children together. Their oldest is 4-year-old Georgia Marie, and the happy couple welcomed their second daughter, Gianna Michelle, into the world last summer. Born Tuesday, July 31 in Florida, Gianna weighed 6 lbs., 6 oz. at birth, TMZ reports.

Although the couple generally keeps their private life out of the tabloids, the excited mother couldn’t wait to share a picture of her little baby bump just five days before she was due.

“I’m usually private when it comes to these personal things, but we have less than 5 days until this little girl is due and I am just TEW excited,” she captioned the boomerang video of her baby bump last summer.

Both Thompson and Evangeline have gushed about parenthood over the years, with Evangeline saying motherhood has changed her perspective on life completely, and Thompson sharing several sweet stories about life with two young daughters over the years.

“I remember my buddy sent her a bicycle, and I thought it was way too early,” Thompson told People last August. “Now she’s just whipping around on that bike like it’s nothing and I’m like, ‘I remember when you didn’t understand what pedaling was.’”

Thompson loves life as a father, telling People in a 2018 interview that kids just make him laugh. “Kids are hilarious,” he said. “They say the darndest things, but that’s just because they don’t really know what they’re saying, and that just makes much more funniness happen.”

Thompson’s wife Evangeline is a model and wellness adviser, according to Your Tango. She has been involved in several fundraisers and non-profit organizations over the years, including establishing an organization called Evermore, which unites people during times of loss. She’s also worked with multiple charities, including Save the Children Federation, My Stuff Bags Foundation, and American Refugee Committee, Your Tango reports.

Evangeline often gives her followers and fans an inside glimpse of her family life through pictures and videos on her Instagram account. The little family celebrated Georgia’s third birthday at Walt Disney World in July 2017, and Evangeline posted a collage of photos from their trip. In one shot, the Kenan & Kel alum holds his daughter. in the park while she wears huge Mickey Mouse gloves and stares at a bundle of balloons. “These are all from last week … my sweet baby Georgia turned 3 and i just don’t wanna talk about it,” she captioned the collage.

Thompson will be starring as a guest judge on Fox’s The Masked Singer, tonight at at 9/8c. Tune in to see which costumed celebs will be unmasked this evening.

