Who Is Kseniya Simonova, the Sand Artist on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’?

Kseniya Simonova was pushed through to the finals of America’s Got Talent: The Champions following a sand art animation performance that earned her host Terry Crews’ “Golden Buzzer.” Tonight, Simonova and the other 11 international finalists will perform once again for the judges with the hope of moving closer to that champion title. The acts competing in this spin-off have been chosen from past seasons of the franchise’s shows around the world and unlike the usual “Got Talent” voting policy, only a panel of “superfans” are able to vote for who they think is the ultimate AGT Champion.

In 2009, Kseniya Simonova won Ukraine’s Got Talent for her awe-inspiring performances as an artist who uses sand as the medium through which she tells her stories. According to The Telegraph, her winning performance was a piece “showing how ordinary people were affected by the German invasion during World War II.” In 2011, she placed 4th with Ukranian singer Mika Newton in the Eurovision Song Contest. She is also an internet sensation, as the most-viewed sand artist on the internet. Her YouTube channel has over 72,000 subscribers.

According to her website bio, Simonova has been invited to perform for a number of high-profile audiences, including “the Royal Family of Thailand, Queen of Denmark, Princess of Denmark, Royal Family of Morocco, Royal Family of Bhutan, members of Royal Family of Great Britain, Royal Family of Bahrain, and also Presidents of Malta, Poland, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey and many others.” She has performed during the closing ceremony of the Special Olympic Games in Athens and the YouTube Symphony orchestra Gala in the Sydney Opera House. Her personal client list includes Dior, Ferrari, Cadillac, and Puma.

Before her semi-finals performance on “AGT: The Champions,” the 33-year-old introduced herself, saying in the video package: “I lived in a very small city near the sea. Growing up, I was drawing all the time, but when I found sand it was like my second hand… continuing my soul.” In addition to being an artist, Simonova is an artist and a mother; she also revealed in the package that her husband secretly signed her up for Ukraine’s Got Talent. Her first performance on the show was her first time on stage, something she now does regularly in her career.

Her performance on America’s Got Talent: The Champions made Terry Crews emotional, which told “a story about a child who grew up became a famous artist and forgot his parents.” All of the judges acknowledged how beautiful, detailed, and emotional her talent is; Howie Mandel told her that she was the champion in that moment, and Crews emerged from offstage to press his golden buzzer. In the comments section of the YouTube video that America’s Got Talent shared of Simonova’s performance and the moment she earned Crews’ Golden Buzzer, Simonova commented “Dear Friends! Thank you for your kindness and good words! I never expected that can happen in my life. In my country at Ukraine’s Got Talent we didn’t have the GB option…It was so wonderful to feel this.”

Kseniya’s performances turn into pieces of artwork, and she shared on Instagram the sand pictures that she gave to each of the judges. Simon Cowell received a piece called “Memory,” and Heidi Klum was gifted “Theater of my Dreams.” On Instagram, she also shares photos of herself as a child in Ukraine, and stories of herself and her family (especially her grandmother).