Who Is Leah Messer’s Ex-Husband Jeremy?

Leah Messer has had a complex relationship with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert on Teen Mom 2. From having a child with him to hooking up with him after their split, there always seems to be drama going on with Jeremy. Learn more about him and his relationship with Leah below.

Jeremy was married to Leah from 2012 to 2015, during which time they had a daughter named Adalynn Faith. The couple fought regularly during their marriage, often times in front of the Teen Mom camera crew. Leah said that after their divorce, Jeremy, 30, called her and apologized for some of the things he said, including wishing that he never had a child with her.

Leah & Jeremy Were Married for 3 Years & They Have a Daughter Named Adalynn Faith

“Jeremy also called me during the twins’ birthday party. He was just letting me know that he regretted saying some things on TV that he didn’t mean to say,” Leah explained to the other cast members. “One thing that he did say [at the time] was that he wished he’d never had a child with me. And then he was thanking me for being such a good mom to Addy.”

Leah also revealed that she and Jeremy have hooked up a couple of times since their divorce. “I mean, he has tried to get me to have sex with him a couple of times,” she revealed. “And it happened once. It happened a few months ago. We went to his house and I had to hide walking out to the car the next morning so his mother couldn’t see. And our kid was over at his mother’s house.”

Leah & Jeremy Have Hooked Up a Few Times Since Their Divorce

Despite this, Leah said that she could never see herself getting back together with Jeremy. “No. We are great parents and that’s all we’ll ever be,” she told Us Weekly. “We’re great co-parents together.” Leah went on to blame their inability to reconnect over Jeremy’s unpredictability.

“You just never know what Jeremy is gonna say or what Jeremy’s gonna do at any given time, but I have definitely learned to co-parent,” she added. “Jeremy and I do what’s best for Addie and if there’s ever an issue, we address it. It is all about communication. If there’s not communication when you’re co-parenting, it will never work.”

Jeremy Has Entertained the Notion of Getting Back Together With Leah

Jeremy is currently single. He previously dated fellow Teen Mom star Desi Kibler, but the relationship appear to fall apart after Kibler was arrested for and charged with a DUI and possession of drugs. “When you have a good heart, you help too much, you trust too much, you give too much, you love too much and this is what happens in the end,” he wrote on Instagram around the time of their breakup.

When asked whether or not he’d want to get back together with Leah, Jeremy told In Touch Weekly that he was hesitant to do so because of their daughter. “Everyone wants me and Leah to get back together. I’ll always love Leah, we have a child together,” he said. “[But] I don’t want to jeopardize what we have together to work out for 6 months or even a year and then everything falls apart. I don’t want Addie to feel that tension.”