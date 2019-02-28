Luke Perry’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Luke Perry, who gained fame on Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, is the father of two who was raised by a single mother.

Perry has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, TMZ is reporting. His condition is not yet clear. TMZ reported, though, that the stroke was a “massive” one and says that Perry suffered it on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He is currently in the hospital, according to TMZ.

The star is 52-years-old. He is currently starring on the show, Riverdale. He is probably best known for playing the character Dylan McKay on 90210. Fans reacted on Twitter:

Here’s what you need to know about his family:

1. Luke Perry Was Married Once to Rachel ‘Minnie’ Sharp

According to his IMDB profile, Luke Perry has two children with ex-wife Rachel Sharp. His children are named Jack and Sophie, and he and Rachel divorced in 2003. She also goes by the name Minnie Sharp.

Sharp was “a onetime furniture saleswoman who, according to tabloid reports, caught his attention two years ago when she mailed him her lace bra,” according to People Magazine. However, People reports, Perry denied that account, saying he met Sharp in a restaurant. “It’s about that simple,” he said, according to the magazine.

They lived together with his three potbellied pigs on property he called an “old house on one acre,” People reported. They were married for 10 years. Perry’s love life has been pretty private since then, although he was photographed holding hands with a brunette at a Hollywood event in 2017.

2. His Mother Was a Single Parent With Three Kids for a Time

Luke Perry was born in Ohio on October 11, 1966. Biography.com reports that Perry’s real name is Coy Luther Perry III and his parents were then known as Coy Perry Jr. and Ann Perry of Mansfield, Ohio. They divorced in 1972, and Perry’s mother and stepfather raised him in a rural town in Ohio called Fredericktown.

He has two siblings and a stepsister who are named Tom, Amy, and Emily, Biography.com reports.

Perry once described being raised without much in the way of material goods to Page Six, saying, “There were times where my mother was a single parent [with] three kids. It was never easy. I know what it is like to be worried like that and to be the kid in school that doesn’t have the nice clothes and the new shoes.”

People Magazine reported that Perry’s mother and stepfather are named Ann and Steve Bennett. To People Magazine, Perry said of his mom that she was “the one who taught [him] the important things [he] needed to know about being a man.”

3. Perry Once Said He Would Not Want His Daughter to Date Dylan McKay

In 2017, US Magazine reported that Perry’s kids were teenagers. Jack was 19 and Sophie was 16.