WATCH: Rami Malek Accepts 2019 Oscar Award for “Best Actor” With Emotional Speech (VIDEO)

Rami Malek won the 2019 Oscar Award for “Best Actor.” The award was his first nomination, in recognition of his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

When Malek’s name was called, he immediately turned to girlfriend and co-star Lucy Boynton and kissed her. He stood and kissed her once more before taking the stage to accept his award.

Before he started his speech, he looked out at the audience of his peers and took a moment to catch his breath and take it in.

As he started speaking, he acknowledged his family out in the audience watching this moment in his life and spoke of his father who was not alive to see any of his acting success, but who he knew was looking down on him tonight.

He also addressed Freddie Mercury, and the legacy he is apart of by portraying him in the film:

“I think to anyone struggling… we made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life just unapologetically himself. The fact that I’m celebrating him and this story with you tonight is proof that we’re longing for stories like this.

At the end of his speech, he addressed Lucy Boynton, saying “Lucy Boynton, you’re the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much.”