Regina King Named Her Son After Her Ex-Husband Ian Alexander Sr

Regina King is a veteran in the entertainment industry, but she’s most recently been making waves with her outstanding performances in film. While King is known as a famous actress, she also has a life outside of entertainment, which includes her son, Ian Alexander Jr. But recently, King has brought her son on the red carpet with her.

In January 2019, Ian, 22, appeared as his mom’s date at the Golden Globes and he couldn’t help but gush over his famous mama. According to People, Ian told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet that, “She’s a super mom. She doesn’t let bad workdays come back and ruin the time that we have. It’s awesome to have a mother that I can enjoy spending time with.” And, while King has a separate life, outside of entertainment, she has said that it’s her family life that actually inspires her in her movie characters.

People reported King saying, “I use what I’ve learned as a mother, as a black woman in America, as a young black woman in America — all of the life experience.”

King has only one child and she has been married just once. She was married to her ex-husband from 1997 to 2007 and her son is named after his father, Ian Alexander Sr. In an essay she wrote for Essence, King said it took time, but she was able to get back to having a friendship with her ex. King recalled some of the difficulties after they split and said, “Not long after my divorce was finalized, I spotted my ex-husband at one of our son’s basketball games. He’d always been a present father, so it wasn’t unusual for him to come out and show his support. I can’t say that I was happy about him being there, though. Actually, I was still pissed about some of the messiness that had gone down during our breakup, so I really wasn’t in the mood to see him at all, anywhere. Then something clicked.”

Then King said that she decided to approach her ex about the rift in their relationship. “‘You know what? This is not good for Ian,’ I said. ‘Let’s put this shit behind us because it has nothing to do with how much we both love him.’ He heard me out and after taking a deep breath, he agreed. I think we both were relieved to be taking the first step toward releasing the heaviness we’d been carrying around. That was our turning point … It wasn’t easy, but we started putting in the work it took to find our way back to a friendship.”

As for other romantic relationships, Refinery29 reported that King was previously linked to Cosby Show alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner. But, when it comes to any dating or boyfriends today, not much is known. In 2015, King said on the Wendy Williams Show, “I’ve been so busy with work and my girlfriends are like, ‘Do you think a man is just gonna go knock on the door, like, ‘I’m here!’?’ And I think I wish he would, but I have to make that more of a priority.”