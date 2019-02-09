‘The Expanse’ Season 4 on Amazon: Release Date Updates & Cast Spoilers

The Expanse Season 3 has just released on Amazon. This is the perfect time to binge watch the season, thanks to Amazon picking up the series after Syfy canceled it. But how much longer do we have to wait until we finally get to see Season 4? Here’s what we know so far about Season 4, including release date rumors and details about the cast.

The Expanse Season 4 is going to be better than ever, now that it’s on Amazon. Without content restrictions, the show is being filmed in 4K UHD, CBR reported. And we’re closer than ever to seeing a new season. Amazon has not shared a release date yet, but filming for Season 4 is already finished. Season 4 is expected to drop on Amazon “later this year,” according to Lyndie Greenwood, who has joined the cast. We’re anticipating Season 4 won’t appear until the end of the summer of 2019 at the earliest, since the show is expected to have a special pre-season event at Comic-Con this summer before the new season releases. So you can likely expect it sometime after Game of Thrones’ final season has ended.

Cast favorites Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Frankie Adams are all expected to return. But Season 4 is also going to welcome some new cast members too.

Lyndie Greenwood, previously known for playing the sister of the lead on Sleepy Hollow, is joining the cast for Season 4 as Dr. Elvi Okoye. Okoye is a biologist trying to determine the true nature of New Terra.

Greenwood has many other credits to her name, including Star (Megan Jetter), SWAT (Erika), Flint, Nikita (Sonya), and much more.

Lily Gao is also joining the cast in Season 4.

Rosa Gilmore is also joining Season 4. She wrote on Instagram, “Finally get to share the total joyfest that has been my job these past several months—traveling the galaxy with these incredible people in their 4th season. There really are no words to express how much I love this role (no spoilerz), this story, and this new artistic fam.”

Burn Gorman of Torchwood, Pacific Rim, and Game of Thrones is also joining The Expanse for Season 4. He’s playing Murtry.

Jess Salgueiro announced on Instagram that she’s part of Season 4 too. “I’ve been up to the past 4 months ya’ll! This show has been an absolute pleasure to work on; full ON, all around, intense, and fun AF to work on. I love this character, this story and the humans.”

Here are some more photos from Season 4 filming. She shared a photo on Instagram with Saghdashloo and wrote, “WRAPPED! Here’s to a woman who gave more love to us, than the sun gives the moon! Thank you, @saghdashloo for being the most inspiring scene partner this weirdo newbie could have asked for!” And she added in replies: “She was a dreaaaaammmmm to work with!!!,” “truly at a loss for words – it was perfect.”

Dominique Tipper wrote about Season 4: “This season is our best to date. I cant wait for you to see what we made and I cant wait for you to see allll the new characters who bring their absolute … A game!!! I CANT WAIT!”

The cast and crew had a wrap party at the end of January. Here are some photos from the event shared online:

As close to space as we can get (for now). #TheExpanse Wrap Party #CNTower pic.twitter.com/5ieVI9yaAD — Roderick Deogrades (@roddeos) January 27, 2019

The premiere episode of Season 4 is going to be called “New Terra.”