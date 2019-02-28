‘The Masked Singer’ Winner Spoilers: Who Won Tonight?

After an hour of highlights from over the course of the season, the three remaining contestants battled it out in the finale of The Masked Singer. It was down to the Monster, the Peacock and the Bee. All three were unmasked but, only one could be the winner. Read on for our live recap on who won tonight.

The episode started off with all of the contestants from the season participating in a group number. And then, host Nick Cannon introduced the usual panel of judges, along with guest judge Kenan Thompson. First up, was some final clues from the Peacock. He said that he felt at home as the Peacock when he first set foot on the stage. He said he enjoys not being judged behind his mask. The Peacock said he’s done it all in the entertainment industry. He said he doesn’t relax and that is the key to his success. He always is trying to improve himself and that he is a perfectionist.

For his big performance, the Peacock decided to sing the Ray Charles song “Shake a Tail Feather.” The Peacock took his high energy off the stage and through the audience.

Since the beginning, our guess for the Peacock has been Donny Osmond … Who could he be?

After his performance, the Peacock said that this is the most fun thing he has ever done. After saying that, Jenny McCarthy guessed Neil Patrick Harris, Harry Connick Jr., and Donny Osmond. Robin Thicke’s guess was Weird Al Yankovic. The other judges exclaimed that there was no way he was Weird Al.

The Bee was up next and she said she was so nervous in the beginning. She said she’s been entertaining people for almost 70 years and she’s been determined to connect with a new generation. She said that dedication is key and she wants to prove that music is universal. She wants to show that it’s not about age.

For her performance, the Bee performed “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” The judges couldn’t help but gush over how beautiful the Bee’s singing was for that song. Thompson guessed that the Bee was Gladys Knight, while Ken Jeong guessed Anita Baker. The Bee’s final words were that she loves everyone and has so much respect for the judges on the show.

The Monster was up next and said that no one would listen to him without his mask on. He said he’s going from hiding in a cave to being in the finals. He said he’s always been a monster but he hopes he’s shown there can be beauty in anything. For his performance tonight, the Monster sang “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan.

The judges loved the performance and Johnson joked that the Monster was a “furry trash can”. He also said the Monster brings a lot of heart to the show. The Monster then said he’s always wanted to perform without the fear of being judged and he appreciated the respect the judges gave him since he hit the stage. A couple of the judges guessed Jamie Foxx, but they weren’t even very convinced about their own guesses. Other random guesses were Tyrese and Tiger Woods, but our guess was T-Pain.

Coming in third place tonight was … the Bee. Nicole Scherzinger said she thought it would be the Peacock. And, before the unmasking of the Bee, Robin Thicke said she had “a voice from God”. Nearly all of the judges agreed that they thought the Bee was Gladys Knight, while Ken Jeong stuck with Anita Baker. And, who was it …? Gladys Knight!

Host Nick Cannon gushed over Knight, telling her that she was the first celebrity he ever met and that she took the time to tell him when he was a child that he was special. Then, Knight was asked why she decided to do the show and she said it was all about connecting with everyone. Johnson said it was unbelievable to be able to witness Knight’s performances and that she has touched the hearts of his entire family.

Finishing off her spot on the show, Knight started to perform her song again and judge Nicole Scherzinger started crying, wiping away her tears. Johnson and Jenny McCarthy also appeared teary-eyed.

I told yall Gladys Knight was under the costume #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/6IP4HZ1paf — Tyiesha Miller ❤🥀♈ (@Tyiesha__) February 28, 2019

This meant the final two were the Peacock and the Monster. And, the winner of The Masked Singer season 1 was … the Monster. This meant the Peacock came in second place. The Monster is the winner of the golden mask. But, before fans could find out who the Monster was, the Peacock had to be revealed.

The judges gave their final guesses and Robin Thicke started out by staying with his Weird Al guess. Jenny McCarthy went with Donny Osmond. Ken Jeong wrestled with Osmond and Neil Patrick Harris, as did Nicole Scherzinger. Then Johnson chimed in with another Weird Al guess.

And the Peacock ended up being … Donny Osmond, who exclaimed that he had the time of his life being in this competition. Jenny McCarthy revealed that she goes way back with Osmond. Then Osmond revealed he’d been performing in Vegas and flying back and forth to be a part of the competition.

Finishing off his time on the show, Osmond put on another performance of his Ray Charles set.

Before the identity of the Monster was revealed, host Nick Cannon wrote down his guess, saying he knew who it was since the beginning, based on the voice. McCarthy said that the Monster has been the hardest one to figure out and Thicke echoed this. Thicke ultimately went with Jamie Foxx as his final guess. McCarthy’s guess was Michael Vick, while Darius Rucker was Ken Jeong’s guess. Scherzinger went back and forth with her thoughts, but settled on Cee Lo Green. Johnson went with Tyrese, though he also threw out Martin Lawrence’s name.

And finally, it was revealed that T-Pain was the winner inside the Monster costume. The judges were amazed and Nick Cannon showed his paper that had the name “T-Pain” written on it.

For his final performance, T-Pain sang “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith.