Valentine’s Day Restaurant Deals & Freebies 2019

Valentine’s Day is here, and whether you’re looking to celebrate with chicken fingers or a burger, we’ve got you covered. There are a number of restaurants offering deals and freebies for Valentine’s Day 2019.

Here’s what you need to know about the top 2019 restaurant day deals, freebies, and offerings.

Chick-Fil-A

Chick-Fil-A is offering nuggets, cookies, or minis in a heart-shaped container. Find your local store by clicking here.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Chili’s is offering a special deal: get a $25 meal for two that features an appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert. Find a nearby Chili’s location by clicking here.

Denny’s

If you’re a member at Denny’s, you can get 20% off your meal from February 12-18. Find your closest Denny’s here.

Carvel

Carvel is offering a chocolate decadence heart cake this Valentine’s Day. Pick one up at your nearest Carvel location.

Dunkin’

If you plan on heading to Dunkin’ Donuts in the morning, know that you can grab a heart-shaped doughnut with your coffee.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is offering heart-shaped dipped strawberry Cupid Cakes.

Auntie Anne’s

On February 14, you can buy a heart-shaped pretzel in any flavor and get another one free using this coupon.

Baskin-Robbins

This Valentine’s Day, get a Love & Kisses Sunday for $5. According to AJC, the sundae features scoops of cherry cordial ice cream with Hershey’s Kisses, Love Potion 31 and Very Berry Strawberry ice creams. Check out the Baskin’ Robbins closest to you by clicking here.

California Pizza Kitchen

From Wednesday through Sunday, you can order your favorite pizza on a heart-shaped crust. Find your CPK location here.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is offering a Valentine’s Day deal for those taking out. For $35.99, you can purchase a dinner for two that includes breadsticks, choice of soup or salad, five cheese marinara or alfredo dipping sauce, five cheese ziti al forno or chicken alfredo for a sharable entree and black tie mousse cake or tiramisu for dessert.

As usual, be sure to check your local restaurant to make sure they are honoring these Valentine’s Day Deals. Prices may vary by location and most deals are only offered to those dining in.

Valentine’s Day, as many people know, is a holiday that has its roots in Saint Valentine. As History.com notes, a common legend states that Valentine defied Claudius after he outlawed marriage for young men. He then performed secret marriages for young lovers. The outlet writes that when Valentine’s rituals were uncovered, he was sentenced to death.