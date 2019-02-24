How to Watch the ‘True Detective’ Season 3 Finale Online

The season 3 finale of True Detective airs tonight, running from 9 – 10:19 p.m. ET/6 – 7:19 p.m. PT/8 – 9:19 p.m. CT, on the HBO network. The episode is titled “Now Am Found” and the Xfinity synopsis of what to expect tonight reads, “Wayne struggles to hold on to his memories, and his grip on reality, as the truth behind the Purcell case is finally revealed.” For those hoping to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for other ways to watch, besides TV. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand later. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

Whether you already have Sling TV or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel package.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you would like to watch episodes of True Detective via Amazon, the entire third season and season 3 episodes are available for purchase. For those who would like to watch seasons 1 and 2 of True Detective, they are also available on Amazon for purchase in individual episodes or entire seasons. If you have a cable subscription, you can watch season 3 episodes of the show on the HBO official website.

As we head into the finale episode, there are still so many questions. Here is our rundown of what we hope gets answered on the finale.

– Where is Julie Purcell? What originally happened to Julie? Where is she now? The Ringer has reported that one of the theories about Julie Purcell is that the reporter who is interviewing retired Detective Hays, Elisa Montgomery, is actually Julie. We’re not thinking this is true, but, it’s a nice theory.

– Who murdered Will Purcell? We still don’t know who killed Will. Is it the same person or people who kidnapped Julie? Or, did Julie not even get kidnapped? Maybe she just ran away. Was the church somehow involved in Will’s death?

– How did Amelia die? It’s pretty clear that she is no longer alive. Did she die of a disease or old age? Was there an accident? We also wonder if Amelia was involved more with the Purcell case than she lets on.

– Will Julie and Will’s case be totally solved? Will the former detectives make it out alive? Mahershala Ali, who plays Hays, told TV Insider that, “As long as they can’t solve this crime, they’re not whole … Wayne is grasping at things that’ll help him not sink so fast, and the case is part of that. He desperately needs to close this out.”

The finale episode of True Detective season 3 airs at the same time as the 2019 Oscars. Mahershala Ali, who stars on True Detective, is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the movie Green Book, in which he starred as Don Shirley.