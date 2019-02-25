‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 6 Premiere: Who Is Fiona Miller, the Switchboard Operator on WCTH?

All heads turned when Fiona Miller, the switchboard phone tech, came to Hope Valley. Who played the actress who stole every scene she was in? Read on for details.

Kayla Wallace plays the role of Fiona Miller on When Calls the Heart. She’s a Canadian actor, singer, and dancer according to her IMDB profile, and she’s been performing in some capacity since she was only six. She attended the Canadian College of Performing Arts and then moved to Vancouver for her professional career.

Kayla’s other credits include Terrified at 17, Counterfeiting in Suburbia, Killer Ending, Once Upon a Prince, The Good Doctor (she was in one episode in 2017 as Grace Mitchell), Ice, Death of a Vegas Showgirl, and Descendants.

She also appeared on Christmas Solo a couple years ago. Kayla told My Devotional Thoughts that she’s obsessed with Christmas. She said, “I had told myself that a Christmas movie was on my bucket list, and a role that involved singing was on my bucket list. So I was pretty excited to have two in one! … I still hold a special spot in my heart for my character, Melissa. It was really neat to explore the character of the antagonist, but also finding the humanity in the antagonist. Everybody has a story, even the bully.”

Here’s a video showing her and other new characters coming to the show.

Kayla told My Devotional Thoughts that working with the cast and crew of When Calls the Heart was wonderful. She said, “Every single person on the show, cast and crew, is so lovely. It is just a joyful set to be on. I was welcomed with open arms.”

She said she had watched a couple episodes before she was cast, and then she binged Seasons 1 through 5. Her mom ended up becoming a Heartie too from watching the series.

Will Fiona Miller appear in future episodes of When Calls the Heart? According to photos released for future episodes, yes. She’s going to be in more episodes than just the premiere, and we can’t wait to see what her character is up to next.

