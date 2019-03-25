Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Baby Rumors Debunked … Again

Ever since The Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani started officially dating, the internet has been obsessed with baby rumors. Regardless of the fact that Stefani, 49, already has three kids with her former flame Gavin Rossdale, the rumor mill is constantly claiming she’s pregnant with Country star Blake Shelton’s baby.

With rumors flying once again, here’s the actual story: the rumors…are just rumors.

Sure, Us Weekly has reported that Stefani and Shelton are “determined to have a child together,” and Taste of Country is spouting that the couple is “in the process of choosing a surrogate to carry the baby.” But neither source nor any of the others slinging said rumors have any quotes from Stefani or Blake, so don’t believe everything you read.

Another recent batch of baby rumors claims that the No Doubt singer is “having a girl” thanks to an “IVF miracle,” but zero sources can provide any concrete truth or legitimate quotes. Their “inside sources” and “tipsters” are never named and almost always entirely anonymous. (#LazyJournalism)

Stefani’s actual, real-life sons include Kingston James McGregor, 12, Zuma Nesta Rock, 10, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 4. The boys’ father is ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, the frontman from the band Bush. The “Hollaback Girl” singer started dating her fellow Voice coach after her split from Rossdale and Shelton’s 2015 divorce from Country singer Miranda Lambert. Shelton is twice divorced; he was also married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006.

Last year, during an appearance on the Today show, Shelton talked about Stefani’s kids during a chat with Kathie and Hoda.

“At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having children] as like, ‘Well, that wasn’t meant to be.’ Then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it’s like, ‘Wow, I missed out on a lot.’

“And so having them around…I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun,” said Shelton.

Currently, Shelton is hunkering down for his sixteenth go-around as a coach on The Voice. Stefani, who coached on seasons 7, 9, and 12, is currently headlining her own Las Vegas residency called “Gwen Stefani—Just A Girl,” which notably includes a stack of No Doubt songs in the setlist even though she doesn’t seem to care about touring with her original band at all. (Nope. Not a bitter No Doubt fan here at all.)

The residency began on June 27, 2018 and will wrap up on November 2 of this year. The Voice airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Joining Shelton this season is the other Voice-staple Adam Levine, along with Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

