Blanket ‘Bigi’ Jackson, Michael’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Blanket ‘Bigi’ Jackson, also formerly known as “Blanket Jackson,” is Michael Jackson’s third and youngest child. The youngest Jackson now goes by “Bigi” or “B.G.,” according to a number of publications. He is 17 years old.

Of the three Jackson children, Blanket Jackson is by far the most private. Unlike his siblings, he doesn’t have any active social media accounts, and has given no interviews to publications about his father.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jackson’s Mother’s Identity Has Always Been a Secret; He Was Born Via a Surrogate

Jackson was born via a surrogate on February 21, 2002, according to Biography. The identity of his mother has never been revealed, but it’s been a source of widespread speculation, with several women coming out over the years and claiming, unfounded, that they were Jackson’s mother.

Michael’s other two children were born to Jackson’s second wife, Debbie Rowe, though multiple publications assert that those children were also the product of artificial insemination.

Jackson was seven years old when his father died. He and his siblings were put in the custody of their grandmother, Katherine Jackson.

2. Jackson Became Famous When His Father Dangled Him Over a Balcony in When He Was Nine Months Old

Blanket Jackson became famous at only nine months old when his father dangled him over a hotel balcony, a towel covering his face. Later, after the incident sparked international outrage, Michael issued an apology for what he’d done.

In a statement, the pop singer said, “I offer no excuses for what happened. I got caught up in the excitement of the moment. I would never intentionally endanger the lives of my children.”

Though his children lived extremely private lives when he was alive, they opened up more about what Michael was like as a father after he died.

To The Los Angeles Times in 2016, Prince Jackson said, “My dad spoke to me like an adult. He told us the reason for the masks was he wanted us to have our own life without him.”

Prince continued,

“I don’t think I ever thought about if other kids lived like that when I was younger. But once I knew who he was, I realized it wasn’t normal. I remember being in Disneyland and I went to the window and there were all these fans waving and taking pictures of me. I thought it was normal, so I just waved back…You could say my whole life has been unconventional. I really love that though, and it’s all I’ve ever known.”

3. Jackson Leads an Extremely Private Life & Has Made no Recent Public Statements About His Father

Jackson does not have a social media account and he has led an extremely private life in the years since his father died. Per Biography, he did change his name to “Bigi” in 2015, though it’s unclear if that’s just a nickname or his legal name now.

According to Biography, Jackson attends private school in California.

4. Jackson’s Siblings, Prince & Paris, Are Both Active on Social Media & Occasionally Post Pictures of Their Family

Both of Jackson’s siblings have robust social presences, and have given several interviews about their experiences growing up under the limelight. Paris is a model and activist with over 3 million followers on Instagram, and her brother Prince has over 500,000 followers on Instagram, too.

Paris’s Instagram bio reads, “Traveler. Lightworker. Treehugger. Activist. 👽🚀💫 Give peace a chance. ☮️

WME/IMG Rep. ~ CA & NY based. Power to the people!✊🏼 Band – @thesoundflowers🌻”

Neither Paris nor Prince have commented on the most recent documentary about their father.

5. Jackson Is in the Custody of His Cousin, Jermaine Jackson

According to Biography, Blanket has been passed from the care of Katherine Jackson to his cousin, Jermaine Jackson, while he attends high school in California .