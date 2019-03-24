Britten and Mack on Married to Medicine Los Angeles

Britten Cole is faced with some tough decisions on tonight’s episode of Married to Medicine: Los Angeles after her husband Mack gives her an ultimatum: they need to either find a house quickly, or move back to Florida.

For those who need a recap, M2MLA follows a group of doctors and wives in the Los Angeles Medical community as they “navigate their careers, social circles and marriages,” according to Hollywood Life. The LA spinoff follows the doctors wives, including Asha, Shanique, Jazmin, Dr. Imani Walker, Dr. Noelle Reid, and Dr. Britten Cole.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode shows some drama brewing for the M2MLA ladies. The synopsis reads: “Britten is faced with an ultimatum from Mack to either find a house or move back to Orlando. Noelle talks through with her daughter’s pre-teen woes, while Shanique’s family argues about how to deal with bullies. Later, Dr. Imani throws a Truth, Trust and Transparency party to finally settle the drama between Shanique and Asha, but new revelations threaten to split the friendship circle wide open.”